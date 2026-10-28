African Confederation Cup group phase draw

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Oct 28 - The draw for the group phase of the African Confederation Cup was made in Cairo on Wednesday.

Group A: Al Ahly (Egypt), Raja Casablanca (Morocco), ASKO Kara (Togo), Primeiro Agosto (Angola)

Group B: Royal Armed Forces (Morocco), Azam (Tanzania), Al Ahly Tripoli (Libya), Durban City (South Africa)

Group C: CR Belouizdad (Algeria) or AS Douanes (Mauritania) or Hafia (Guinea), Maniema Union (DR Congo), Singida Black Stars (Tanzania), Red Arrows (Zambia)

Group D: USM Alger (Algeria), CS Sfaxien (Tunisia), Black Bulls (Mozambique), Real Bamako (Mali)

The six rounds of group matches will be played between late November and the end of January. The top two teams in each group advances to the quarter-finals in February. REUTERS