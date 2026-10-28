Straitstimes.com header logo

African Confederation Cup group phase draw

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Oct 28 - The draw for the group phase of the African Confederation Cup was made in Cairo on Wednesday.

Group A: Al Ahly (Egypt), Raja Casablanca (Morocco), ASKO Kara (Togo), Primeiro Agosto (Angola)

Group B: Royal Armed Forces (Morocco), Azam (Tanzania), Al Ahly Tripoli (Libya), Durban City (South Africa)

Group C: CR Belouizdad (Algeria) or AS Douanes (Mauritania) or Hafia (Guinea), Maniema Union (DR Congo), Singida Black Stars (Tanzania), Red Arrows (Zambia)

Group D: USM Alger (Algeria), CS Sfaxien (Tunisia), Black Bulls (Mozambique), Real Bamako (Mali)

The six rounds of group matches will be played between late November and the end of January. The top two teams in each group advances to the quarter-finals in February. REUTERS

See more on

Africa

South Africa

Angola

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

中文版 (beta)

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.