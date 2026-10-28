African Champions League group phase draw

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Oct 28 - The draw for the group phase of the African Champions League was made in Cairo on Wednesday.

Group A: Esperance (Tunisia), Petro Atletico (Angola), FC Nouadhibou (Mauritania), Wiliete (Angola)

Group B: Zamalek (Egypt), Young Africans (Tanzania), Mouloudia Alger (Algeria), Club Africain (Tunisia)

Group C: Renaissance Berkane (Morocco), Simba (Tanzania), Orlando Pirates (South Africa), Colombe Sportive (Cameroon)

Group D: Pyramids (Egypt), Al Hilal (Sudan), Horoya (Guinea), Maghreb Fes (Morocco)

The six rounds of group matches will be played between late November and the end of January. The top two teams in each group advances to the quarter-finals in February. REUTERS