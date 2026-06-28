Africa the winner of expanded World Cup amid mixed fortunes for minnows in group stage

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Bubista, head coach of Cabo Verde, and goalkeeper Vozinha applauding fans after the 0-0 World Cup Group H draw against Saudi Arabia on June 26, 2026 in Houston, Texas, which sealed a last-32 place for the debutants.

Atlanta – Cape Verde have captured the imagination and secured a World Cup showdown with Lionel Messi’s Argentina, but they are just part of a success story for African football as the group stage comes to a close.

A record 10 African nations qualified for the expanded 48-team tournament and only Tunisia are headed home before the last 32.

Spain, England, Portugal and Brazil are among the pre-competition favourites that have failed to beat African opposition, with Morocco confidently talking up their chances of becoming the first world champions from the continent.

“That shows the quality of African football,” said Algerian star Riyad Mahrez.

“When you see nine out of 10 teams going through for the next round in the biggest tournament, that shows a lot.”

Cape Verde’s fairy tale has been manna from heaven for FIFA as it defends its decision to increase the tournament by 16 teams – a move critics say is designed to rake in record revenues for football’s world governing body.

The smallest nation ever to reach the knockout stages of the World Cup, the archipelago of just over 500,000 people resisted the might of Spain to secure a draw on their tournament debut.

Forty-year-old goalkeeper Vozinha instantly became an internet sensation for his man-of-the-match display against the European champions and now boasts 17 million Instagram followers as a result.

Further draws against two-time winners Uruguay and 2034 hosts Saudi Arabia saw them eliminated at Cape Verde’s expense.

‘A matter of time’

Africa’s allocation of qualifiers was doubled from the last World Cup and other than a troubled Tunisia, who conceded 12 goals in three defeats, they have more than merited more representation on the global stage.

“I have been working on the African continent for 15 years now. I see federations becoming better organised, coaches improving and players getting better – Africa keeps progressing,” said DR Congo coach Sebastien Desabre.

“For me that won’t stop because there is still room for growth. I think and hope that an African team will win the World Cup this year or in the coming years. To me, it is just a matter of time.”

Morocco, the first African semi-finalists four years ago, have proved an inspiration for others on the continent.

The Atlas Lions, who are the current continental champions, dominated Brazil for long spells of their opening 1-1 draw and are in confident mood despite a tough last-32 showdown against the Netherlands.

“We need to believe in this objective, this target (to win the World Cup),” said Morocco coach Mohamed Ouahbi.

“Morocco have entered a whole new dimension. The players, the fans believe in their team and our opponents respect our team.”

The tiny Carribean island of Curacao also had their moment of World Cup glory in securing a 0-0 draw with Ecuador.

However, they bowed out alongside Haiti and Panama, who both failed to register a point, as all three qualifiers from a weakened Concacaf qualifying pool without co-hosts the US, Mexico and Canada ended winless.

In contrast to Africa’s surge, Asian sides have failed to justify a similar increase to nine teams.

Only Japan and Australia have progressed from the Asian Football Confederation region.

Jordan and Uzbekistan ended their World Cup debuts without a point, as Iraq shipped 12 goals after being handed a nightmare draw against France, Senegal and Norway.

South Korea lost to South Africa 1-0 and missed out on being one of the eight best third-placed teams to enter the round of 32.

They same fate befell Iran after they had a stoppage-time goal disallowed in a 1-1 draw with Egypt.

A goal-laden group stage has been blessed by prolific performances from some of the game’s biggest names such as Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Junior and Erling Haaland.

But amid suggestions the World Cup could eventually grow to 64 teams, there has also been plenty of evidence that expansion has diluted the depth of quality on show.

There have been eight victories by a four-goal margin in the opening round, just one fewer than in the entirety of the past three World Cups combined. AFP