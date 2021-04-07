AFC to stage Women's Champions League by 2023

KUALA LUMPUR • A women's AFC Champions League will be launched in 2023, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) revealed, with the new international club tournament aiming to increase the strength of the female game across the continent.

Japan won the Women's World Cup in 2011 and Asia has other strong nations such as Australia and China, but at club level, the popularity of women's football in Asia lags far behind Europe and the United States.

At the last Women's World Cup in France in 2019, no Asian team reached the quarter-finals for the first time since the quadrennial tournament began in 1991.

AFC's head of women's football, Bai Lili, who played for China at the 2004 Athens Olympics, said of the new tournament: "That is going to definitely boost women's football.

"If we are organising a club competition, that means the participants need to meet the criteria for the club licensing, the leagues need to be well organised. That is definitely going to help the domestic leagues. It will give exposure to the non-national team players."

In 2019, the AFC started laying the groundwork, organising the first Women's Club Championship in South Korea, with teams from Australia, China, Japan and the hosts.

The second edition will take place this year and there will be a third next year.

Bai said the details were still being worked out, and it was not clear yet how many teams would feature in the AFC Women's Champions League's debut edition or its exact format.

The men's AFC Champions League, which this year involves 40 clubs, sees group stages and knockout rounds split into east and west zones.

The winners of each zone meet in the final.

There is already a Women's Asian Cup, in which national teams compete every four years.

And Bai hopes a major club competition will further strengthen the women's game in Asia the way it has in Europe.

She believes the Uefa Women's Champions League, which began in 2001 in a cup format, has been key to the development of the game there.

But the 42-year-old admitted that it would be a long-term project as "it still took them (the Europeans) 20 years".

