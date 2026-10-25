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AFC postpones Al Nassr-Al Wasl Champions League Elite clash in Riyadh

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Oct 25 - Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr's AFC Champions League Elite match against UAE team Al Wasl in Riyadh, scheduled for Monday, has been postponed, the Asian Football Confederation said on Sunday.

• The AFC gave no reason for the postponement and no new date was announced.

• Saudi media reported on Sunday that Al Wasl's delegation had not arrived in Riyadh before the match was postponed.

• Fighting between a Saudi-led coalition and Iran-aligned Houthi forces in Yemen has intensified in recent weeks and the Houthis have repeatedly targeted Saudi airports, including Riyadh.

• Saudi teams travelled by road for their previous AFC Champions League Elite matches, including Al Hilal going by bus to Qatar to face Al Sadd.

• Several matches in the Saudi Pro League have been postponed this month for logistical reasons.

• Reuters has contacted Al Wasl and the AFC for comment. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.