Advantage to City after rivals falter

LONDON • Even after a weekend in which Manchester City produced the worst performance of the English Premier League's top four, the defending champions are streaking further towards a fourth title in five years.

City manager Pep Guardiola admitted his side were second-best to Arsenal after relying on a 93rd-minute winner against 10 men.

But that was City's 11th consecutive league win while, at the same time, Chelsea and Liverpool have run out of steam, and a tight three-horse race is in danger of becoming a procession.

Struck down by Covid-19 and injuries, the two challengers for City's crown threw themselves into a titanic battle at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, but a 2-2 draw did little for either side's hopes of reeling in the leaders.

Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah gave the visitors a two-goal lead before the hosts fought back via Mateo Kovacic and Christian Pulisic.

However, City's advantage now stands at 10 points from Chelsea, with Liverpool a further point back with a game in hand.

"It's a big gap, so they have the title maybe to lose at the moment," said Reds defender Virgil van Dijk.

"We just have to get results, play good football and win games. It sounds pretty easy but it's tough."

Rather than cutting the gap, there is a likelihood it could grow even further in the coming weeks as Chelsea and Liverpool tackle their own issues.

Unlike City, both are involved in two-legged League Cup semi-finals over the next two weeks despite calls for the ties to be switched to one-off games.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was absent in London because of Covid-19, as were Alisson Becker, Roberto Firmino and Joel Matip.