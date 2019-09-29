Advantage Tampines for 2nd place and AFC berth

SINGAPORE PREMIER LEAGUE

Tampines Rovers v Young Lions

Our Tampines Hub, 8.15pm

Refusing to think that other teams would do them a favour, Tampines Rovers knew that only a perfect run in their last three Singapore Premier League games would assure them second place behind champions Brunei DPMM.

The Stags are on course after grinding out 1-0 wins against both DPMM and Warriors FC to edge ahead of third-placed Hougang United on goal difference, with both teams on 43 points.

The top local team will earn a place in next season's Asian Football Confederation Champions League qualifiers.

Tonight at Our Tampines Hub, Gavin Lee's side can seal the deal with a win over Young Lions, as they have a nine-goal advantage over Hougang that is highly unlikely to be bettered by the Cheetahs, who play the Wasps in Bandar Seri Begawan.

Showing where their priorities lay, the Stags rested the likes of 15-goal Jordan Webb, Ryutaro Megumi, Shahdan Sulaiman and Yasir Hanapi in the 3-1 Singapore Cup loss to Warriors in mid-week.

But Lee was unapologetic about the group-stage defeat, saying: "The Cup loss to Warriors was disappointing, but we were not dominated and the young ones did well to show their potential and ability.

"It was worth the risk because of the hectic schedule. We have four games in 12 days, we also have many players involved with the national team, so freshness is key as we gun for the Champions League qualifiers.

"Of course, we are disappointed not to win the league, but considering we were fourth last season, we have improved and can count it as a bit of success."

While the Young Lions are eighth in the nine-team league, Lee stressed that his team "will not underestimate" Fandi Ahmad's outfit, against whom they drew 1-1 in July.

He added: "Everyone in the team is aware of what needs to be done, we are pumped up and eager to win and secure second place to serve as a bigger platform to build for next season."

On the other hand, Hougang are hoping the feel-good factor from Wednesday's last-gasp 2-1 win over Albirex Niigata in the Singapore Cup will carry the team to victory over DPMM and into their first appearance in a continental competition, should Tampines slip up tonight.

Cheetahs attacker Faris Ramli, who has plundered 16 league goals for the club so far, said: "Beating Albirex the way we did is good for our morale and good preparation for the DPMM game.

"I think over the season, we have bonded and built our self-belief to be able to play out from the back and press high the way our coaches want.

"Yes, we know second place is not within our control, but we want to finish strong and as high as possible. It is not over yet and if we can sneak into the AFC Champions League qualifiers, it would be a wonderful achievement from the last-place finish last season."

