STOCKHOLM, Nov 21 - Bodo/Glimt were done an unlikely favour by bitter rivals Tromso on Saturday as the latter defeated reigning champions Viking Stavanger 3-2 to give Bodo a three-point lead at the top of Norway's Eliteserien table with three games left to play.

With both sides qualifying for the group stage of this season's Champions League, Bodo and Viking have been virtually inseparable at the top of the standings for weeks, racking up victories and sharing a similar goal difference.

On Friday night, Bodo won 4-2 away to Molde to move into first place on 65 points with a goal difference of +42, but many observers expected them to be displaced less than 24 hours later when Viking made their visit to the Arctic Circle and Tromso, some 300 km north of Bodo.

Instead Tromso, who hadn't won in the league since beating HamKam 3-2 on September 20, raced out to a 3-0 lead by the 57th minute, and despite the fact that Viking scored twice late on, that was as close as they came as they remain on 62 points with a goal difference of +41.

"It's been a long time since we've been this bad at competing for the ball. It's very unlike us to lose so many first and second duels. The total package wasn't good enough today, they wanted it more than us," Viking captain Zlatko Tripic said, adding that he didn't want to write off his side's chances of retaining the league title just yet.

"We can't think that far ahead. Everyone sees the table, we are dependent on help, and we were in a similar position last year. It will be what it will be in the end." REUTERS