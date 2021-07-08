Adding graft to glamour

LONDON • Having taken over Italy at their lowest ebb, Roberto Mancini revelled in defying expectations after the Azzurri made it through to the final of Euro 2020 with a dramatic penalty shoot-out win over Spain on Tuesday.

Italy's transformation under Mancini in the last three years has been extraordinary, from a team that failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup to one that has gone on to set a national record of 33 games unbeaten.

They were made to fight all the way against Spain, taking the lead through Federico Chiesa's brilliant goal but being pegged back as Alvaro Morata's equaliser made it 1-1 and forced extra time before prevailing 4-2 on penalties.

The Spaniards dominated the ball in what was a game worthy of a final, with veteran Italy centre-back Leonardo Bonucci admitting it was "the toughest game I have ever played".

But Italy are now just one game from winning their second European Championship and their first since 1968.

Mancini's men were the outstanding team in the group stage and while they have not been as fluid in the knockout phase, grinding out victories over Austria and Belgium, they can graft as well as play silky football.

The loss of left-back Leonardo Spinazzola to a torn Achilles tendon against Belgium was telling against the Spaniards, with the Italians not as threatening down that flank as in previous games, but Mancini was full of praise for the character shown under pressure.

"When you play in a World Cup or a European Championship, it is intense, and there always comes a game where you have to dig in and suffer to win," said the Italy coach.

"It can't all be smooth as our progress had been up to now. Almost nobody believed we could do it and yet we are in the final, so we are pleased for Italians everywhere."

Italians took to the streets across the country to celebrate while 11,000 of their fans - all based in Britain as restrictions prevented supporters abroad from travelling - were inside Wembley to see Jorginho score the decisive kick for a 4-2 win in the shoot-out.

Sunday's final against either England or Denmark will be the culmination of a three-year rebuilding project.

Since losing to Sweden in their 2018 World Cup qualifying play-off, Mancini has turned Italy into a near complete side.

Before Euro 2020 began, the only doubt surrounding the Italians was they had not yet been tested by a top-10 side.

A grizzled defensive pairing of captain Giorgio Chiellini and Bonucci, a gifted midfield trio of Nicolo Barella, Jorginho and Marco Verratti, and a livewire front line, including Chiesa - one of several impressive young Italian players featuring in a major tournament for the first time - has quashed those doubts here.

"The players wanted to play a brand of football people enjoyed and thus far, they have managed to do exactly that," added Mancini.

Whether it is England or Denmark on Sunday, Italy should fancy their chances on current form and their record at getting to major tournament finals is enough to strike fear into any opponent.

Euro 2020 will see them make their 10th appearance in a major final, with six at the World Cup and three at previous European Championships.

Having failed in two Euro finals - 2000 and 2012 - Mancini is confident third time is the charm for the four-time world champions.

"There is still one step to go and now we have to rest up because this really was very challenging," added the former Manchester City boss.

Asked who he would rather play against in the final, Chiesa offered his thoughts but insisted neither he nor his teammates were worried.

"Denmark play with a lot of intensity... They have proven what a top side they are," the Juventus forward said.

"As for England, they have shown that their individual players can be match-winners.

"We need to just think about ourselves, as we have done in this tournament. That is what has got us so far."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS