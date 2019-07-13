Activities galore during next weekend's ICC

Football fans will be thronging the Singapore Sports Hub next week to catch their heroes at the International Champions Cup (ICC).

But they can also look forward to tasting some action themselves as an array of activities has been organised on the sidelines of the annual event, which will feature English favourites Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur and Italian giants Juventus and Inter Milan this year.

The activities include foosball challenges, penalty shoot-outs, virtual reality and e-sport gaming experiences from next Friday to Sunday at the OCBC Square. There will be giveaways and prizes.

Juventus fans can learn about the Old Lady's past and present through a museum concept and experience the ferocity of superstar Cristiano Ronaldo's shot power in virtual reality at their booth in the AIA fan zone.

Merchandise will also be on sale.

Such is the anticipation at the arrival of the likes of Ronaldo and England captain Harry Kane that the Singapore Sports Hub is urging supporters to arrive at least an hour before kick-off.

Enhanced entry screening measures will be implemented around the National Stadium for the matches next Saturday and Sunday.

Heavy traffic and delays are expected following the conclusion of matches and patrons are encouraged to use public transport instead, as the entry gates are within walking distance of the Stadium MRT station.

Those driving should note that a section of Carpark 5 at Leisure Park Kallang is permanently closed.

The Sports Hub also reminded supporters to check the gate numbers on their tickets before proceeding to the nearest security checkpoint. The checkpoints will open at 5pm for both matches, while gates will open at 6pm.

Ticket holders should note that there will be no storage facilities provided and bags exceeding 35cm by 20cm by 30cm, including luggage bags and other bulky items, are not allowed in the stadium.

Air horns, loud hailers, large banners, and selfie sticks are also prohibited.

A "No bags lane" will be in use to facilitate quicker entry into the stadium.

Drivers exiting the Sports Hub after the United v Inter game next Saturday should take note of the road closure at Nicoll Highway (Southbound) from 9am to midnight due to National Day Parade rehearsals and are advised to plan alternative routes.

Those planning to take private hire vehicles such as Grab are advised to head to pick-up point B.

The 100Plus Promenade encircling the National Stadium will be closed to the public from 2.30pm on both match days.

• For more information, go to www.sportshub.com.sg/ICC2019