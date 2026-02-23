Straitstimes.com header logo

AC Milan's Loftus-Cheek to undergo surgery after jaw fracture - report

Soccer Football - Serie A - AC Milan v Parma - San Siro, Milan, Italy - February 22, 2026 AC Milan's Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Parma's Edoardo Corvi after both sustaining injuries from a collision REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo

Feb 23 - England international Ruben Loftus-Cheek suffered a fractured jaw and will undergo surgery after the AC Milan midfielder collided with Parma keeper Edoardo Corvi in their Serie A match on Sunday, Italian media reported.

Loftus-Cheek was taken from the pitch on a stretcher after being injured while attempting to meet a cross around the 10-minute mark at the San Siro. Milan lost the match 1-0.

"In addition to broken upper teeth and two cuts, the Englishman suffered a fractured alveolar bone," Sky Sports Italia reported. "This is a very serious injury; he will undergo surgery on Monday ... and is expected to be out for several months."

AC Milan did not immediately respond to a request for comment outside normal business hours in Italy. REUTERS

