AC Milan’s Champions League bid hit by 2-0 Serie A defeat at Sassuolo

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Sassuolo's Armand Lauriente (second from left) celebrates with teammates after scoring their second goal in the 2-0 win over AC Milan in the Italian Serie A in Reggio Emilia, Italy on May 3, 2026.

Ten-man AC Milan suffered a setback in their bid to secure a Champions League spot following a 2-0 defeat at Sassuolo in the Serie A on May 3.

The result ended Milan’s slim title hopes as they trail leaders Inter Milan by 12 points with three matches left in the Italian league season.

Inter (79 points) lead second-placed Napoli by nine points and can clinch the title later on May 3 with a point at home to Parma.

Milan remain third on 67 points but their position is under threat as fourth-placed Juventus trail them by three points ahead of their home game against already-relegated Hellas Verona. Como are fifth on 62 points, with AS Roma sixth on 61 before hosting Fiorentina on May 4.

The top four qualify for next season’s Champions League group stage.

Sassuolo struck early when Domenico Berardi gave the hosts the lead in the fifth minute, curling a first-time effort low into the corner.

Milan’s task became significantly tougher in the 24th minute, when defender Fikayo Tomori was sent off for a second yellow card after tripping Armand Lauriente during a counter attack.

Lauriente sealed the victory two minutes after the restart, firing a low shot into the near corner from a tight angle at the edge of the box to secure the points for Sassuolo. REUTERS