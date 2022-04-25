'Absolute mess' but boss defiant

LONDON • Former Manchester United midfielder Paul Scholes said Jesse Lingard described the Old Trafford club's dressing room as "a disaster".

United's hopes of finishing in the English Premier League's top four suffered a blow after they lost 3-1 away to Arsenal on Saturday, with the team slipping to sixth in the standings on 54 points, six points outside the Champions League spots with four games left.

"It is an absolute mess. It is a disaster of a dressing room," Scholes, who helped United win 11 league titles and two Champions League trophies, told DAZN.

"I had a quick chat with Jesse the other day and I'm sure he won't mind me saying that the dressing room is just a disaster."

Lingard did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

United's interim manager, Ralf Rangnick, said he did not see a problem with the atmosphere in the dressing room.

"I don't know, you have to ask Jesse Lingard if you have this information," Rangnick told reporters after Saturday's defeat.

"Obviously after games like today or the games at Liverpool or Everton, there is massive disappointment in the locker room, for sure. This is normal.

"I think the whole group, they get on reasonable with each other. I'm not daring to say they get on well with each other but I don't see that there is an issue with regard to the atmosphere in the locker room."

Privately, however, he has reportedly told the United hierarchy that the dressing room is "selfish, over-inflated, lacking quality and too powerful", according to the Daily Mirror.

Red Devils midfielder Scott McTominay candidly revealed after the defeat that there are a "whole load of problems in terms of players, staff, everything higher up" at Old Trafford.

He added: "We need to concentrate on what's happening on the pitch. It's self-pride... We don't need to worry about who's saying what...

"For us, self-belief, lack of confidence - you can see it all in the last two months. We had a half-decent game but even then it is the belief, which is so big in football.

"It is just not there. It is a bit of balls in your performances. That is what it comes down to - the fundamentals of football. It is difficult for me to speak right now because there are so many emotions. It comes down to the basics and we never do them well enough in big games, recently."

While the players have taken the brunt of the blame recently, former United defender Rio Ferdinand has trained his sights on Rangnick, who has the lowest English Premier League win percentage of any Red Devils boss - 45 per cent over 20 games.

He said on BT Sport: "They are in a bad run of form. Being brutally honest, Ralf Rangnick's come in and it's got worse since Ole (Gunnar Solskjaer) left.

"There's no way United are going to get in the top four now, there's no chance."

The Gunners' top-four hopes received a double boost on Saturday with their win and rivals Tottenham Hotspur's 0-0 draw with Brentford. Arsenal (60 points) are two points clear of Spurs, with the teams clashing in the north London derby next month.

Said manager Mikel Arteta: "I said this is going to be a roller coaster. The winning and losing in this league is small margins. Today things went our way and we are really happy...

"You can't expect to win every match as that is only afforded to one or two teams... We have to earn our right to win and need a bit of luck, and today we had it."

