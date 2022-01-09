Absent Pep helps lift City to FA Cup win

LONDON • Rodolfo Borrell has revealed that a pep talk from his absent Manchester City boss was a big confidence boost, as he led the side to an easy 4-1 win over League Two's Swindon in the FA Cup third round on Friday.

Borrell, City's assistant coach, was in temporary charge as manager Pep Guardiola and his assistant Juanma Lilo were among 14 backroom staff affected by a major Covid-19 outbreak. Seven first-team players were also missing.

"He said, 'Go with what you believe and feel, and you can call me any time if you need to', but that didn't need to happen," said Borrell of his fellow Spaniard's advice.

"The reality is that we planned the game together as we always do - not only with him but with Juanma as well.

"We always plan the games together and everything, and the reality is that he trusts us a lot - not only me but all the backroom staff.

"We had a short conversation at half-time about things, we were insisting on some concepts we wanted to keep in place but that's it. There was not a massive change because everything was as planned as before."

City were still able to name a strong starting line-up featuring just four changes from their 2-1 win at Arsenal last weekend with Kyle Walker and captain for the night Ilkay Gundogan among those making the trip to Swindon.

Seventy-one places separate the sides in the English football pyramid and the visitors' class showed.

Cole Palmer was one of the few youngsters handed a chance by City's absences and laid the opening goal on a plate for Bernardo Silva with a sublime turn and cross.

Swindon were the architects of their own downfall for the second, as Gabriel Jesus caught the hosts trying to play out from the back and exchanged passes with Kevin de Bruyne before slotting home.

Gundogan netted from a free kick and Jesus missed a penalty, before Swindon pulled one back via Harry McKirdy. The 19-year-old Palmer then made it four for City.

"He has great quality, everyone has been able to see it," added Borrell on City's academy graduate Palmer, who is aiming to follow the path taken by Phil Foden.

"He is still developing quite a lot but there is a lot of talent there. Hopefully very soon he can play more games with us like Phil a couple of years ago."

