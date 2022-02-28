Abramovich steps back from Chelsea

LONDON • Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich said on Saturday he was handing over the "stewardship and care" of the Premier League club to the trustees of their charitable foundation.
The move comes with Russia under intense scrutiny following its invasion of Ukraine last week.
The Russian billionaire, who took over at Stamford Bridge in 2003, said in a statement: "During my nearly 20-year ownership of Chelsea, I have always viewed my role as a custodian of the club, whose job it is ensuring that we are as successful as we can be today, as well as build for the future, while also playing a positive role in our communities.
"I have always taken decisions with the club's best interest at heart. I remain committed to these values. That is why I am today giving trustees of Chelsea's charitable foundation the stewardship and care of Chelsea.
"I believe that currently they are in the best position to look after the interests of the club, players, staff, and fans."
Chelsea chairman Bruce Buck is also the chair of the club's foundation.
While Abramovich did not refer to the situation in Ukraine or to the issue of sanctions, the club issued a statement condemning Russia's invasion yesterday.
"The situation in Ukraine is horrific and devastating. Chelsea FC's thoughts are with everyone in Ukraine. Everyone at the club is praying for peace," the club said.
It is understood Abramovich took the decision in order to protect the Blues from reputational damage as war rages in Ukraine and also from his close relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
The Telegraph reported the oligarch will remain owner of the club. He has a reported US$14 billion (S$18.9 billion) fortune, and is not looking to sell the European and world champions, who are valued at about €1.9 billion (S$2.9 billion), according to KPMG.
Blues manager Thomas Tuchel admitted late last week there was uncertainty over Abramovich's future as owner because of the conflict.
"We should not pretend this is not an issue," he said. "The situation in general for me and for my staff, the players, is horrible. Nobody expected this. It's pretty unreal, like I said it's clouding our minds."
Last week, using parliamentary privilege, Liberal Democrat MP Layla Moran named Abramovich as one of 35 "key enablers" to Mr Putin who should be sanctioned.
The British government on Friday ordered that all British assets of Mr Putin and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov be frozen owing to the hostilities. The British Treasury has also issued financial sanctions notices against the two men, adding them to a list of Russian oligarchs who have already had their property and bank accounts in the country frozen.
While Abramovich is not on the list, British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has refused to rule out the 55-year-old's inclusion.
Labour MP Chris Bryant has already told the House of Commons that he should be stripped of his rights to own Chelsea.
Britain is a favourite destination for oligarchs and their families, and has been criticised for not doing enough to prevent the flow of their money into the country.
Abramovich has supplied Chelsea with £1.5 billion (S$1.8 billion) worth of funding over the past 19 years.
They have enjoyed a period of unprecedented success as a result, winning five Premier League titles and two Champions League crowns among a vast haul of silverware since his takeover.
On his decision to take a more back-seat role, the Chelsea Supporters' Trust (CST) said: "We note Mr Abramovich's statement and are seeking urgent clarification on what this statement means for the running of Chelsea.
"The CST board are ready to work with the trustees of the Chelsea Foundation in order to ensure the long-term interests of the club and supporters. We stand with the people of Ukraine."
Due to visa issues, Abramovich has rarely been seen at Chelsea in recent years, although he was in Abu Dhabi earlier this month to watch the Blues win the Club World Cup for the first time.
In the meantime, he has attained both Israeli and Portuguese citizenship, while retaining his Russian passport.
AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, BLOOMBERG