Abramovich steps back from Chelsea

LONDON • Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich said on Saturday he was handing over the "stewardship and care" of the Premier League club to the trustees of their charitable foundation.

The move comes with Russia under intense scrutiny following its invasion of Ukraine last week.

The Russian billionaire, who took over at Stamford Bridge in 2003, said in a statement: "During my nearly 20-year ownership of Chelsea, I have always viewed my role as a custodian of the club, whose job it is ensuring that we are as successful as we can be today, as well as build for the future, while also playing a positive role in our communities.

"I have always taken decisions with the club's best interest at heart. I remain committed to these values. That is why I am today giving trustees of Chelsea's charitable foundation the stewardship and care of Chelsea.

"I believe that currently they are in the best position to look after the interests of the club, players, staff, and fans."

Chelsea chairman Bruce Buck is also the chair of the club's foundation.

While Abramovich did not refer to the situation in Ukraine or to the issue of sanctions, the club issued a statement condemning Russia's invasion yesterday.

"The situation in Ukraine is horrific and devastating. Chelsea FC's thoughts are with everyone in Ukraine. Everyone at the club is praying for peace," the club said.

It is understood Abramovich took the decision in order to protect the Blues from reputational damage as war rages in Ukraine and also from his close relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The Telegraph reported the oligarch will remain owner of the club. He has a reported US$14 billion (S$18.9 billion) fortune, and is not looking to sell the European and world champions, who are valued at about €1.9 billion (S$2.9 billion), according to KPMG.

Blues manager Thomas Tuchel admitted late last week there was uncertainty over Abramovich's future as owner because of the conflict.