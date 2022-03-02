Abramovich leaves Blues in a muddle

LONDON • Your input and passion made it possible. That was what Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel told owner Roman Abramovich as the pair celebrated the 21st trophy of the Russian billionaire's reign as owner at the Club World Cup final in Abu Dhabi last month.

Just a few weeks on, the future of the oligarch and the club he has owned since 2003 is unclear as Russia wages war on Ukraine.

Abramovich's attempt to take some heat off the European champions by handing "stewardship and care" of the club to trustees of the Chelsea Foundation has been met with cynicism and confusion, and even the six board members, including club chairman Bruce Buck, are said to have reservations.

According to multiple media reports, they want clarity on whether running the Blues would be legally compatible under British charity law and have already contacted the Charity Commission about the "serious incident".

The Telegraph and BBC also said that there was unease among the trustees at the legal implications and reputational damage they could suffer by taking on the role.

On Monday, the Charity Commission said: "We have contacted the charity, seeking information and, in line with our guidance, the charity has also made a report to the commission. We cannot comment further at this time."

The 55-year-old Abramovich, whose fortune has been estimated by Forbes at US$13.6 billion (S$18.5 billion), will remain Chelsea owner and reportedly has no intention yet to sell his stake.

The day-to-day running will, however, fall to his right-hand woman, director Marina Granovskaia, and technical and performance adviser Petr Cech.

Abramovich has not been named on a growing British sanctions list targeting Russian banks, businesses and pro-Kremlin billionaires.

But Liberal Democrat MP Layla Moran used parliamentary privilege last week to name Abramovich as one of 35 "key enablers" to Russian President Vladimir Putin who should be sanctioned personally. Another MP, Chris Bryant of the Labour Party, has already called for the seizure of his British assets and said "Abramovich should no longer be able to own" Chelsea.

Should such reprisals be forthcoming, it remains unclear where Chelsea would stand.

"In a legal context, stewardship means no more than the job of supervising or taking care of something, in other words, the job of 'caretaker'," said sports lawyer Stephen Taylor Heath.

"Should the government decree that Abramovich should not be in control of the club, the Premier League would immediately have to analyse whether ownership of the club has in fact been transferred to the trust."

After years of being bankrolled by Abramovich's money to the tune of over £1 billion (S$ 1.8billion), Chelsea now potentially face the cost of trying to distance themselves from the man who put them among Europe's elite clubs.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE