Abraham needs more support in new signings

LONDON • Chelsea's misfiring attackers are threatening to undo their good work earlier in the season, as Frank Lampard's side missed the chance to pull clear of the chasing pack in the race for the top four after a 1-0 defeat by Newcastle.

With Arsenal and Tottenham both dropping points on Saturday, the Blues had the opportunity to open up a sizeable gap with victory at St James' Park.

Instead, Isaac Hayden's dramatic stoppage-time header snatched all three points for the hosts, who won for only the second time in five league games.

Chelsea missed several chances, especially in the second half, to break the deadlock despite enjoying 70 per cent ball possession.

Their leading scorer Tammy Abraham, who has scored 13 league goals this season, was guilty of missing a number of good opportunities as the Magpies secured a smash-and-grab win.

But the England striker cannot shoulder all the blame for Chelsea's sterile possession, as he was their only forward to have a strike on target.

His teammates offered little in terms of a threat in the final third, with only four of Chelsea's 19 shots on goal testing goalkeeper Martin Dubravka.

It sums up their recent league form - a run that has brought only four wins from 11 games.

Willian has two league goals since the end of October; Mason Mount has not scored since early last month; Christian Pulisic is goalless in the league since early November; and Callum Hudson-Odoi scored his first senior league goal only last weekend.

Exonerating Abraham for having an off-day, Lampard said: "We cannot rely on just Tammy. We have to get goals across the frontline if we want to bridge the gap upwards.

"It did not quite come off for Tammy tonight, but that is football. We have so much talent in this team but, when we are controlling games, we have to score the goals, simple. It has been the story of our season."

1 Club top scorer Tammy Abraham, on 13 goals, is the only Chelsea attacker to have a shot on target at Newcastle.

Despite starting the season with no new signings owing to a transfer ban, Chelsea surprised many by winning six successive league games between September and November.

The goals then flowed throughout the side. But, since a 2-1 loss at Manchester City in November, the west London club have looked much less potent.

It is clear that Abraham needs more support in the form of signings this month to make sure they do not slip outside the top four.

REUTERS