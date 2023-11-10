Aaron Ramsdale has an important role at Arsenal, insists Mikel Arteta

LONDON – Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has made it clear he would not allow goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale to leave in January, despite the 25-year-old losing his place to David Raya and now facing questions over his England spot.

Speaking on Friday as the Gunners prepared to host Burnley in their English Premier League clash on Saturday, Arteta was asked about the goalkeeping situation.

He said: “Well, first of all, my door is open to speak to any player.

“We just want the best for our players and we will always try to do our best to help them, but this is a team sport that needs 24 players that you have to fulfil a role. So making early decisions in my experience is not something good at all.

“In order to do that (achieve your aims) you cannot do it with six, 10 or 14 players. It is impossible. So you need everyone and Aaron has a really important role in the team.”

That issue aside, Arsenal will be boosted by a 2-0 Champions League win over Sevilla in midweek, which came after a loss to West Ham United in the League Cup and a controversial defeat by Newcastle United last weekend.

Arsenal’s first league loss of the season came when Anthony Gordon bundled in the only goal for the Magpies following three video assistant referee (VAR) checks, which sparked an emotional Arteta outburst.

Crucially, it left the team down in fourth place, three points adrift of leaders Manchester City.

Burnley, led by former City captain Vincent Kompany whom Arteta coached when he was an assistant to Pep Guardiola, are also seeking to bounce back following a 2-0 loss to Crystal Palace.

It would not be easy, however, with Arsenal having won each of their last three home fixtures with three clean sheets.

The Gunners have also not lost their last 37 home games against newly promoted sides, including 32 wins.

Arteta will have slight concerns after seeing star winger Bukayo Saka limp off late against Sevilla.

Eddie Nketiah and captain Martin Odegaard are doubtful, while Emile Smith Rowe, Gabriel Jesus, Jurrien Timber and Thomas Partey are all in the treatment room.