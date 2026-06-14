A World Cup buzz for a fraction of the cost with a side of history? Sold

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Brazil fans playing football while people arrive for a watch party between Brazil and Morocco at the FIFA Fan Festival at the LA Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles on June 13.

LOS ANGELES – Football’s biggest event has arrived in the United States, with matches taking place across 11 host cities including Los Angeles, the sporting capital of the world and host of the 2028 Olympics.

But for many fans in the country, getting inside the stadium has become a major financial hurdle, due to exorbitant ticket prices.

And so it is no surprise that the FIFA Fan Festival is the next best thing as thousands packed the iconic Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on June 13 to watch five-time champions Brazil’s 1-1 draw with Morocco on giant screens inside the stadium.

Tickets for the FIFA Fan Festival are priced at US$10 (S$12.80) with free admission for children aged 12 and under when accompanied by a paid adult, limited to a maximum of three children for every paying adult.

Not surprisingly, families came in droves, with 90 per cent of the crowd dressed in Brazil’s traditional colours of yellow.

Given Los Angeles’ status as one of the world’s most culturally diverse cities and the United States’ position as home to the largest Brazilian diaspora outside Brazil, it is no surprise that about 14,000 Brazilians live in the city.

And so on the roads leading to the Coliseum, speakers blared reggaeton songs with a particular tune Pa’ Que Retozen, prompting a few Brazilian fans to share a merry jig. There were also several street food stalls selling cachorro quente, an iconic Brazilian hotdog.

Pop-up stalls peddling scarves, flags and even fake football jerseys had also been set up outside the venue to get fans game-ready.

Inside the fan fest, there was more than just a match viewing, with interactive experiences, an official World Cup merchandise store, food vendors serving global cuisine and even live music performances.

Attendees could watch the game from the venue seats or on the field, but marshals restricted field access about 10 minutes before kick-off due to overcrowding and safety concerns.

Vinicius Ferreira, who had been in Los Angeles to visit some friends, said this was the best opportunity to soak in the World Cup fever without having to fork out exorbitant sums.

“When we found out that there was this viewing party, we wanted to come together and we knew we would see so many Brazil fans here,” said the 43-year-old, who lives in the Brazilian city of Belo Horizonte and was at the fan fest along with 10 of his friends and family members.

“It is almost the same as watching at the stadium because the atmosphere is really good here.”

Brazilian Vinicius Ferreira with his family and friends at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum for a watch party featuring the Brazil and Morocco match . PHOTO: DEEPANRAJ GANESAN

There were also Brazil supporters from other countries in attendance, while fans wearing the kits of teams such as Morocco, Scotland, Spain and England were also present.

Togo national Ghafar Yerima, 28, a student based in the Emeryville area in California, said he had come to this event to soak in the fun.

He said: “I like watching Brazil and I thought it would be fun to watch a game with thousands of people and not just a few people inside a bar. It is also way cheaper than going to the game. Not everyone can afford that, so this is a good place.”

With the Brazil fans in full voice and bringing a trademark carnival-like energy, they chanted “Vai, Brasil” as the match began. But not long after, there were more groans than cheers as the Selecao made a sloppy start.

Morocco made the most of a positive start to the Group C encounter and struck first with a goal from Ismael Saibari in the 21st minute to silence most of the crowd while a section of Moroccan fans leapt in delight.

But the five-time champions got the equaliser in the 32nd minute from Vinicius Junior as the crowd roared back to life.

Just as it would have been the case at the MetLife Stadium – where the match was played more than 4,000km away – there was tension in the air as both teams jostled for an advantage before they settled for a point in their opener.

Brazilians were not the only ones who were inside the storied venue, with some in attendance primarily due to the historic location.

The 77,500-capacity Coliseum was built in 1923 and designated a national historic landmark in 1984.

It is a living memorial to all who served in the US Armed Forces during World War I and is currently used as the home stadium for the University of Southern California (USC) Trojans football team.

It hosted the first Super Bowl in 1967 and was used in the 1932 and 1984 Olympics. In 2028, it will make history by becoming the first venue to host three Games.

The venue also features a literal piece of ancient history at its eastern entrance – a stone block sourced directly from Altis Olympia in Greece, the birthplace of the ancient Olympics.

A stone block sourced directly from Altis Olympia in Greece, the birthplace of the ancient Olympics, sits near the entrance into the stands at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. ST PHOTO: DEEPANRAJ GANESAN

There is also a Memorial Court of Honor, located within the iconic Peristyle arches, with 66 commemorative plaques chronicling people who have had an impact on the Coliseum.

They include Pope John Paul II, who celebrated a historic papal mass here in 1987 and former US president John F. Kennedy who accepted his party’s nomination for president at the Democratic National Convention held here in 1960.

A New Zealand fan who declined to be named, who is in the city ahead of the Kiwis’ June 15 match against Iran, said that he had come here due to its historical significance while also being able to take in a World Cup match around passionate fans.

And so wandering into a venue steeped in story, soaking up the pre-match buzz, sharing food and drinks with fellow fans, and then shrieking in delight when your team scores.

A full World Cup experience for US$10? Sold.