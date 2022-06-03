A win for fighters in Ukraine

GLASGOW • Ukraine coach Oleksandr Petrakov said his team's World Cup qualification play-off win over Scotland on Wednesday had been a victory for his compatriots who have been "fighting with every last drop of their blood" in the war against Russia.

The 3-1 triumph at Hampden Park leaves Ukraine knowing that a win against Wales - who lost 2-1 to Poland in the Nations League on the same day - on Sunday will earn them a place in the World Cup Finals for just the second time as an independent nation.

Petrakov said he had been left exhausted by the 90 minutes - the first competitive game his side have played since the Russian invasion of Ukraine in late February.

"I have no emotions, all emotions are left out on the pitch. This victory is not for me, not for our players but for our country, so it was a huge victory for Ukraine," he said.

"It was a team effort, a team victory, they did everything for the people they play for. They played for those watching back home, for the armed forces in the trenches, for those in hospitals. They say thanks to us and we return our gratitude to them."

The 64-year-old, who has spent most of his coaching career in charge of the country's youth teams, added that he felt unable to offer any assessment of the performance. Goals from Andriy Yarmolenko, Roman Yaremchuk and Artem Dovbyk were enough to seal the win, while Scotland scored through Callum McGregor.

"I don't want to analyse the game at this moment in time, I'm exhausted. I am empty in terms of analysis," he said.

But he was in no doubt about the significance of a victory achieved in front of over 2,000 travelling fans from the Ukrainian diaspora and watched back home by millions on television.

"We played for them, for those who fight with their last drop of blood, for those who suffer every day, we made baby steps towards our great aim," he emphasised.

"Now we have the Wales game to come (in Cardiff) and we will do everything people expect us to do."

The coach also said he had been overwhelmed by the way he and his team had been welcomed by the Scottish public ahead of such a vital game for both teams.

"In this difficult time, I want to extend our gratitude to the people of Scotland, this incredible hospitable place," he added.

"Walking on the streets yesterday, people were coming up to us and wishing us all the best, it was incredible.

"Thank you Scotland, we will never forget that," he said.

On the eve of the game, midfielder Oleksandr Zinchenko had broken down in tears when discussing the situation in the country but he delivered an outstanding performance against the Scots.

Petrakov said he was not surprised by either the emotion or the response on the field.

"Zinchenko is an extremely patriotic person, emotional and a true Ukrainian. When Ukraine is being attacked, he feels as though he personally is attacked," he said.

"He is a pure lad, he has a pure soul and that shows on and off the pitch."

Scotland captain Andy Robertson, meanwhile, rued his side's limp display after the defeat ended their hopes of a first appearance at the World Cup in 24 years.

"It's hugely disappointing as we've waited a long time for this game. Our performances beforehand were really good but to be honest we didn't really show up," he said.

"That's the World Cup gone for another four years... We've let ourselves down tonight. All we can say is sorry to the fans."

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE