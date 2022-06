The football-crazy bunch were glued to their phones or iPads. Suddenly, there was a collective sigh of dismay as Singapore lost again and missed out on football's Asian Cup away to Tajikistan.

And while mulling over the why's and how's of yet another football disappointment, emcee Brian Richmond lifted the mood with sound bytes and banter about local football last Saturday, reminding the crowd that in 1966, Singapore had qualified in dramatic fashion for the Asian Games semi-finals.