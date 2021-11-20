A stern anfield test for gunners

LONDON • Mikel Arteta is not too excited about Arsenal's good form and believes that his side will face a stern "test" when they travel to Anfield to face Liverpool in the Premier League today.

Since a dismal 5-0 thrashing at Manchester City in August, the Gunners have surprisingly emerged as the league's form team.

That chastening defeat sparked calls for Arteta to be sacked, as he oversaw the Gunners' worst start to a campaign since 1954-55 when they became only the second team - after Wolves in 2003-04 - to lose their opening three matches and have a goal difference of minus 9.

But the critics have been silenced by an eight-game unbeaten run in the league. Not even leaders Chelsea took as many points over that period as Arsenal, who have won six and drawn two to climb to fifth in the table. But Arteta is wary of today's challenge.

"It is a test," the Gunners boss said on the BBC. "It is a fascinating stadium to play football. You have to be at your best and raise your level to the maximum standards emotionally, physically, technically and tactically because if you don't, you will get exposed.

"To go to Anfield is always a test. Jurgen (Klopp) and his staff have managed to transform the energy around the place. What they have created in the stadium is something special and they have been extremely successful."

Fuelled by the emergence of young England midfielder Emile Smith Rowe and Arteta's overhaul of his leaky defence, Arsenal now dream of a return to the Champions League via a top-four finish.

Captain and striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has also been back among the goals. He returned to full training on Wednesday after a fitness scare during international duty with Gabon, but remains a doubt for today.

Thomas Partey is also a concern, while Granit Xhaka and Sead Kolasinac are on the sidelines.

After a relatively benign run of fixtures, Liverpool are the first serious threat to Arsenal's renaissance, with the Reds desperate to bounce back from a 3-2 loss at West Ham.

Sitting four points behind Chelsea (26) - and two ahead of Arsenal - fourth-placed Liverpool can ill afford another setback after two league games without a win.

6W2D Arsenal are on an eight-match unbeaten streak, the longest in this Premier League season. Their last longer run was between August and December 2018 (14 games under Unai Emery).

5W4D Nine-game unbeaten run by Liverpool at Anfield. But they have let slip a lead to draw their last two home league games 2-2 , dropping as many points from winning positions as they had in their previous 23 at Anfield

"Arsenal is a really good football team but we are at Anfield and we have to show that," Reds boss Klopp said. "Obviously with Arsenal, there was never a chance they would stay where they were at the start of the season, so it was always clear they would come back.

"The way they came back is not normal because they have had an incredible round of results. They are good, but they know they were lucky in one or two games that could've been different."

Liverpool have suffered a torrid international break, with key men Jordan Henderson, Andrew Robertson and Sadio Mane picking up injuries for their national teams.

Klopp has confirmed that Mane is fit, while Robertson is also expected to feature, but Henderson is a bigger doubt.

Roberto Firmino, Joe Gomez, James Milner, Naby Keita, Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott all remain sidelined through injury.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS

LIVERPOOL V ARSENAL

Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227, tomorrow, 1.30am

ENGLISH PREMIER LEAGUE

TODAY

Leicester v Chelsea Ch102 & Ch227, 8.30pm

Watford v Man United Ch102 & Ch227, 11pm

Liverpool v Arsenal Ch102 & Ch227, tomorrow, 1.30am

Wolves v West Ham Ch103 & Ch228, 10.50pm

Villa v Brighton Ch104 & Ch229, 10.50pm

Burnley v Palace Ch105 & Ch230, 10.50pm

Newcastle v Brentford Ch106 & Ch231, 10.50pm

Norwich v Southampton Ch107 & Ch232, 10.50pm

TOMORROW

Man City v Everton Ch102 & Ch227, 10pm

Tottenham v Leeds Ch102 & Ch227, Monday, 12.30am

All on Singtel TV & StarHub

STANDINGS

P W D L F A Pts

1 Chelsea 11 8 2 1 27 4 26

2 Man City 11 7 2 2 22 6 23

3 West Ham 11 7 2 2 23 13 23

4 Liverpool 11 6 4 1 31 11 22

5 Arsenal 11 6 2 3 13 13 20

6 Man Utd 11 5 2 4 19 17 17

7 Brighton 11 4 5 2 12 12 17

8 Wolves 11 5 1 5 11 12 16

9 Tottenham 11 5 1 5 9 16 16

10 Crystal Palace 11 3 6 2 15 14 15

11 Everton 11 4 3 4 16 16 15

12 Leicester 11 4 3 4 16 18 15

13 Southampton 11 3 5 3 10 12 14

14 Brentford 11 3 3 5 13 14 12

15 Leeds 11 2 5 4 11 18 11

16 Aston Villa 11 3 1 7 14 20 10

17 Watford 11 3 1 7 12 19 10

18 Burnley 11 1 5 5 11 17 8

19 Newcastle 11 0 5 6 12 24 5

20 Norwich 11 1 2 8 5 26 5