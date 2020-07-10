A Silva lining of fans for farewell

LONDON • Fans have been banned from attending games since the Premier League's restart last month and there are no guarantees they will be allowed into stadiums next season, but when it is safe to do so, David Silva will have his Manchester City testimonial.

The 34-year-old will leave the Etihad on a free transfer once the campaign ends, a decade after he joined in the infancy of the project by City's Abu Dhabi owners to transform the fortunes of the English top-flight club.

He will depart having won four Premier League titles, two FA Cups and five League Cups and, with City still in the FA Cup and Champions League, there could be more silverware before his swansong.

But Guardiola's men, who are lying second, would first like to seal their qualification for the Champions League for the 10th year running, pending their appeal against a two-year Uefa ban for breaching Financial Fair Play rules.

The Spanish midfielder put them on the brink of that feat on Wednesday, rolling back the years with a virtuoso display at the Etihad as City thumped Newcastle United 5-0 to extend their advantage over fourth-placed Leicester (59) to 10 points with four games left.

Silva has had less of an influence this season, making only 20 starts, but he remains a class act and it will not be easy for Guardiola to replace him, even though his heir apparent, Phil Foden, is waiting in the wings.

The 20-year-old, who started the game, tweeted afterwards: "Masterclass from Silva, always learning."

Silva scored a superb free kick and set up goals for Gabriel Jesus and Raheem Sterling to leave City manager Guardiola purring over his compatriot, who has racked up at least 10 assists in every season with the club. He has also been directly involved in 151 Premier League goals - more than any other midfielder - since 2010.

Guardiola, whose side also scored via Riyad Mahrez and Federico Fernandez's own goal, said: "It is not the game today, which was incredible, but what he has done over 10 years.

"When the people come back to the Etihad Stadium, we will do a farewell game for one of the legends of this club.

"He is maybe the best in the small spaces. Moving between the lines, I have never seen anyone like him.

"He has come back from (the three-month) lockdown in incredible form and rhythm.

17-0

Aggregate score of Manchester City's four games at the Etihad since the Premier League's restart.

"If he decides to play on, he can play anywhere. There is no doubt about this."

After losing two of their last three league matches, the Spaniard told his players to cut out the mistakes that have blighted their season, resulting in their failure to win three successive league titles since Manchester United did so in 2009.

But, after the ruthless way City put Newcastle to the sword, Guardiola feels the hosts are switched on as they bid to win a consecutive treble, having already tasted League Cup success in March.

"At Southampton, I had no doubts about the way we played (City lost 1-0) but this game is about winning," he said.

"Now we have four weeks to finish second, score a lot of goals. We want to score goals, respect the football and prepare well for Arsenal (in the FA Cup semi-finals) and (Real) Madrid."

City hold a 2-1 lead going into the home leg of their last-16 tie with Zinedine Zidane's men, as they aim to land the club's first Champions League trophy.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE