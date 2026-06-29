A riveting World Cup of joy, colour, cruelty, goals, underdogs. But where is the beauty?

Amid the glory and despair of winning and losing, Canada’s Richie Laryea (right) reaches out to commiserate with a South African rival.

The camera moves so quickly that the faces don’t register but the acts do. It’s June 28, the whistle has just gone and it has a finality to it. More than a game is over for the South Africans. One player is bent over, sunk and spent, another sits glumly on the ground. Then the two Canadians come, the first offering a pat of commiseration, the second pulling up the fallen man.

This Cup is emotional, desperate, cruel. But it is still only sport.

On the field, men have run, swivelled, banged shoulders, but mostly held on to spirit. Ugliness has only been found in FIFA’s meekness as the Iranians have been subject to sustained rudeness. Imagine if they were a European team? The Iran side left letters in their dressing room, one of which read in part, “We came to Los Angeles with pride, competed with honour, and leave with dignity.” It is a disgrace that the last-named virtue was never offered to them.

Fans everywhere have hollered, sung, rowed, played bagpipes and football has felt like it should. Joyous. In the English Premier League (or any league), tribalism sets fans rigidly apart, caught in conceited cocoons, but here it feels like a painted carnival of solidarity. We say football is a common language but only here at a Cup do they speak it to one another.

America, for all our suspicion, has been mostly magnificent hosts. In Lawrence, Kansas, base for the Algerian team, a marching band at a local school – as the BBC reported – learnt to play the Algerian national anthem. Football can’t fix anything, yet it offers relief, distraction, pride. Said DR Congo star Yoane Wissa, arriving from a land of conflict, “We came from nothing to be here.”

An Italian is teaching Brazil how to play football, proving only that the game still humbles everyone, and an ageing Argentinian has returned to enchant us. I mean Andres Cantor, profiled in The New York Times, who is still shouting “gooooooaaal” and taking a one-syllable word a long, amusing, mesmerising way.

The Cup feels like a global dialogue, all of us talking, sharing, learning, and it’s in this spirit I call football scholar John Dykes, whose unparalleled clarity and authority on TV once helped us navigate the game. He is relishing this Cup and speaks warmly of the showcasing of its varied talent right from the start. “Iran vs New Zealand was a belter, 2-2, this is exactly what the World Cup is for me.” The rousing shine of lesser lights.

As a five-year-old in 1970, Dykes remembers his father summoning him to the TV with the words: “You probably won’t remember this, but these Brazilians are playing football like never before.” Now, an enduring disciple of the game, he describes goals with delight, like Pape Gueye’s two for Senegal against Iraq where the ball appears to leave his foot like a high-explosive shell launched from a howitzer.

But as much as he values the democratisation of football, Dykes enjoys how the game’s finest, Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Jr, Lionel Messi, Erling Haaland, have seized the “opportunity to show why they are the best”. Even after exhausting seasons, these stars have flocked to football’s brightest spotlight like show-off moths. “They have,” Dykes says, “respected the occasion and risen to it.”

He finds a worthy “flow” to the football, the game like an uninterrupted stream, which has come he says from a directive to referees to allow play to proceed. Collisions are inevitable in a hard game and the whistle simply becomes an ugly break in continuity. Now there is “an acceptance that the game has a physical element and you have to win the ball”. Players fall yet rise with alacrity.

But one question haunts like a familiar ghost as players play to prescribed patterns: What about beauty? Is jogo bonito now a memory, excised from the vocabulary, a forgotten whim in a pragmatic age? Is art simply not a percentage play? Is indulgence not written into modern theory?

Maybe beauty in football itself has to be redefined, no longer a glorious repertoire of flicks, tricks and creative expression from risk-taking mavericks, but a beauty that’s ingrained in the astonishing athleticism (the capacity to run, overtake, withstand, endure), the tactical discipline, and the polished technique which players display while traversing the field at high velocity.

This isn’t restricted to just football, it is also in tennis and badminton where the sport has accelerated, power has flexed and invention has dipped. Only outliers like Roger Federer could play speed chess using a classical style.

“If you look at older football matches,” says Dykes, alluding to a world of Socrates and Johan Cruyff, “look at the space and time they had.” Now talent is suffocated and speed of foot has shrunk the space available. It’s like a smaller canvas to paint on in very little time and so creating old-style masterpieces is an arduous task.

Unless you’re a toe-painting Picasso from Rosario in Argentina.