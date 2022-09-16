A point to start Potter's spell

LONDON - There was no tactical wizardry to mark Graham Potter's first game as Chelsea's manager on Wednesday but, despite a 1-1 draw at home to RB Salzburg in the Champions League, there were positive signs at the start of a new era.

Taking charge of his first Champions League fixture, the 47-year-old Englishman was heartened by a display which on another night would have merited three points.

Chelsea's passing tempo was high throughout, goalscorer Raheem Sterling was superb in an unfamiliar advanced left wing-back role with Reece James also impressing on the right and, apart from a few defensive lapses, Potter's back three looked solid.

But there were areas of concern too. New signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang looked out of touch in attack and the Blues lacked the clinical edge to put the game to bed before Salzburg's 75th-minute equaliser by Noah Okafor.

"Did what Voldemort couldn't and got a result against Potter," nine-time consecutive Austrian champions Salzburg posted on Twitter, referencing Potter's fictional namesake Harry.

Chelsea, who lost 1-0 to Dinamo Zagreb last week, have failed to win either of their two opening games in the Champions League for the first time since 1999. They sit bottom of Group E with one point and, with a double-header against Italian champions AC Milan to come, they face a scrap to reach the last 16.

But Potter cut a calm and composed presence on the touchline and was measured in his analysis of Chelsea's display.

"We're frustrated with just the one point," he said. "I thought the application of the players, their attitude was fantastic and I really enjoyed how they went about their work against a good opponent, an opponent that makes it difficult for you.

"Their 'keeper has made a couple of saves and we needed that second goal but it didn't come.

"It's always irritating when you concede a goal. Overall the defensive performance was quite good, it's just the little details we will have to improve."

Potter is only the eighth Englishman to manage in the Champions League after replacing Thomas Tuchel, who won the competition for the Blues just a few months after being hired in 2021.