A new dawn for women's football

It was perhaps fitting that the opening game of the new-look Deloitte Women's Premier League (WPL) was won by someone who heralds what is to come for women's football in Singapore.

Farah Nurzahirah, an 18-year-old ITE College Central student, was so nervous before her game yesterday that her hands were trembling as she prepared to start. But the Tanjong Pagar United striker kept her nerve as she netted what proved to be the winning goal in her side's 2-1 win over Albirex Niigata at the Yishun Stadium.

The match kicked off the new season of the Deloitte WPL, which was returning after a two-year absence due to the pandemic. But, more than just a return, it also marked a reset of the women's game in Singapore.

There was a buzz around Saturday's kick-off, with gloss added to this season's competition. Audit firm Deloitte's three-year support of the WPL, worth over $300,000, means the seven-team league has a title sponsor for the first time since it began in 2000. Prize money for champions has also been increased five-fold to $25,000.

Deloitte is also streaming games on its YouTube page. This new attention on the women's game was conspicuous by the set-up of video recording devices in the stands, and a handful of photographers on pitchside.

But there has also been change at the ground level too, with three Singapore Premier League men's clubs - Hougang United, Balestier Khalsa and Albirex - joining Lion City Sailors and Tanjong Pagar in incorporating a senior women's team within their set-up. The other two sides are Tiong Bahru and Still Aerion.

And in a move towards raising standards, the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) also announced that the teams would receive grants towards the hiring of coaches and payment of allowance and travel expenses.

The stadium saw the full-throated support of over 250 spectators and Farah said: "That was quite a big motivation for me. It's been two years since I played football, so I'm very proud of myself and the team."

James Walton, sports business group leader for Deloitte South-east Asia, said: "We're really proud to be the first sponsor of the WPL and today has shown exactly why we are so excited to support our women footballers.

"The opening match was a fitting start to what promises to be an exciting season ahead."

After an even start to the game, Tanjong Pagar opened the scoring in the 34th minute through Japanese striker Manami Fukuzawa.

The Jaguars added a second in the 49th minute after Farah pounced on a defensive error to coolly finish from inside the box.

Nadhra Aqilah then pulled a goal back for Albirex in the 70th minute. While the White Swans pushed hard for the equaliser, it proved elusive.

FAS general secretary Yazeen Buhari was among those in the stands, and he said: "With the support of Deloitte as our inaugural title sponsor, we see this much-anticipated kick-off as a timely boost to further elevate the women's game here, on and off the pitch.

"The atmosphere today in the stands, and the competitiveness of the opening match... are exactly what we anticipated and I am sure we will see more such exciting matches in the coming weeks."

Yesterday's kick-off comes on the back of an already noteworthy year for women's football.

Two weeks ago, the national women's football team, ranked 135th in the world, bowed out of their first SEA Games since 2003 after a creditable showing.

The Lionesses fought hard despite losses to the 45th-ranked Myanmar (1-0) and five-time SEA Games champions Thailand (3-0), who were in the last two editions of the Women's World Cup, and also beat the 83rd-ranked Laos 1-0.

Last week, Putri Syaliza Sazali made history when she joined Thai Women's League 1 side Chonburi to become the first Singapore woman player to sign for a Thai side.

Putri, 19, was also the first local female footballer to receive an overseas athletic scholarship, when she enrolled in Cumberland University in Tennessee in January last year, although she ran into matriculation issues there. She later earned a two-year scholarship at Eastern Florida State College.

In yesterday's later match, Balestier Khalsa drew 0-0 with Tiong Bahru. Today, Hougang United will meet Still Aerion.