A lot of work to do against Leeds: Klopp

LONDON • Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insisted that "nothing has changed" despite his team's prospects improving in the Premier League title race.

The Reds' hopes were reignited over the weekend after they beat Norwich 3-1 and leaders Manchester City lost 3-2 to Tottenham deep into stoppage time.

This means that Liverpool, on 57 points, will play their game in hand on Pep Guardiola's champions today hoping to cut City's lead to just three points with 12 games left.

Speaking ahead of the home clash with Leeds, he said: "Nothing has changed, really. We need to win. We expect that (City will win all their games). ..

"We cannot win everything in just one game, we just try to win a very difficult Premier League game.

"It's (still) six points and we (still have to) play Leeds."

On today's opponents, he warned that it would not be an easy task and that his players will have to put in their 100 per cent.

"Leeds man-mark all over the pitch so if you are not in the game then Leeds will eat you," he said.

"Leeds fight to stay in this league and they really never give up so we have to make sure we cannot help them tomorrow. We have a lot of work to do."

Klopp said earlier the game will be their "most important league match of the season so far" and it is likely he will field his strongest 11 despite the League Cup final against Chelsea on Sunday.

"I didn't think about Sunday's team. One thing I've learnt is it doesn't work for me to have two or three games in my mind. We try everything for this game," he said, adding that forwards Roberto Firmino and Diogo Jota are both unavailable due to injuries.

The Reds are in good form, winning their last eight matches in all competitions and are the only Premier League side yet to lose a game at home this season.

They will be the favourites to claim all three points, especially against a leaky Leeds side when they are on the road.

Marcelo Bielsa's men lost 4-2 to Manchester United on Sunday and are languishing in 15th spot, just five points clear of the bottom three.

What is concerning to the Argentinian is that his side have now lost three of their last four in the league, conceding at least three in their last three, and their 29 away goals conceded this term is the worst among all 20 teams.

"It's one of the great teams in the league," Bielsa said of Liverpool.

"Like every game, we will try to prevent their attacks from damaging us and make our attacks damage them."

On his side's poor defensive record in which they conceded 50 goals overall, the second most after bottom club Norwich's 53, he is hoping that things will change for the better today.

"I said the defensive system needed to improve," Bielsa added.

"When I analyse the defensive behaviour, I refer to the structure I generate. That has conceded 50 goals. After you have to analyse why, what are the real reasons and how to avoid this from happening.

"I have to account for this because I am responsible."

Robin Koch will be absent today due to concussion fears, while Sam Greenwood, Patrick Bamford, Kalvin Phillips and Liam Cooper also continue their spells out of action.

