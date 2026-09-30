A lot of lies told around Bazunu withdrawal from Israel fixtures, says Ireland coach

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Sept 30 - Ireland manager Heimir Hallgrimsson said a lot of lies were told around the aftermath of keeper Gavin Bazunu's decision to withdraw from the Nations League games against Israel, and he does not anticipate any problems with Sunday's match going ahead.

Ireland are one of Europe's most outspoken critics of Israel's war in Gaza, and protests calling for the team to boycott the fixture prompted Bazunu to pull out of both games.

Sunday's match, which Ireland won 3-0, went ahead after a majority of their squad voted to play on the eve of the away fixture in Hungary.

Media reported a fractured squad after the meeting and vote, and that Bazunu had been insulted by teammates over his decision.

The keeper is available for Thursday's home game with Austria, but will not take part in Sunday's match, which the Football Association of Ireland (FAI) has moved to Serbia behind closed doors.

"Gavin is a great lad, I've always had a good relationship with him and it's probably tougher for him than the other players, but they have really welcomed him," Hallgrimsson told a press conference on Wednesday.

"There's been a lot of lies said around all of this, but we welcomed him back and he's taking part. Amazing, I think it shows his character, as well, to be with us. So I want to give him praise for that. I want to give the players praise for how welcome they have been with him. he added.

"Life goes on. He's a part of this group and I think that shows how strong the bond is between these players that even a thing like this is not breaking us."

AZAZ IN FOCUS

Ireland midfielder Finn Azaz has also been the centre of attention given his deep Israeli heritage, and remained on the bench for the win over Israel. Hallgrimsson was asked if Azaz would be involved in Sunday's fixture.

"We are focusing on this one (Austria), you can probably ask me that question later on," the manager said.

"Finn has shown incredible emotional control and awareness. He probably is one of the people I admire the most in how he conducted himself in all of this."

Thursday's game against Austria in Dublin is expected to bring further protests over Ireland playing Israel.

"I am focused on football, I'll let others think about security," Hallgrimsson said.

"The FAI has said we are playing both games and we will fulfil that. It has been really, really tough, but I surely think that in time we will have seen that we took more right decisions than wrong ones." REUTERS