A fourth World Cup and a White House snub

Golden Ball and Golden Boot winner Megan Rapinoe (holding the Women’s World Cup trophy) and her United States teammates during yesterday’s victory parade in New York.

The forward said on Tuesday that she does not think her team, who beat the Netherlands 2-0 in the final in France on Sunday, would accept an invitation from President Donald Trump to visit the White House.

Speaking on CNN’s Anderson Cooper 360, Rapinoe said: “I don’t think anyone on the team has any interest in lending the platform that we’ve worked so hard to build and the things that we fight for and the way that we live our life.

I don’t think we want that to be co-opted or corrupted by this administration.”