A 'different game' at Anfield, says Klopp

LONDON • Jurgen Klopp has warned Arsenal that Liverpool are aiming to "strike back" after losing their last two matches against today's opposition.

The Reds suffered a league defeat at the Emirates in July - when they were already confirmed as Premier League champions - and lost to the Gunners on penalties in the Community Shield at Wembley last month.

"Results give confidence," Klopp said. "But analysis is there so you can judge the games in the right way. It's not like Arsenal smashed us and we had absolutely no chance, so they know it's a different game and we know it's a different game... We want to strike back."

While Arsenal can take confidence from two victories, a trip to Anfield, where Klopp's men have not lost since April 2017, represents a different challenge.

Mikel Arteta, who is looking to become the first Arsenal manager to win on his first trip to Liverpool since Tom Whittaker in 1947, admitted Liverpool's home is the "toughest place in the world" to go to.

The clash between two sides with 100 per cent records in the league is the first of a double-header before they meet in the League Cup fourth round at Anfield three days later.

"We know the standards they have set in this league, how consistent they have been and that's because they dominate almost every aspect of the game," Arteta said.

"So we need to be at our best, we need to compete really well against this team and hopefully, the boys are ready to do that on Monday...

"Most important, have the belief that we can go there and win."

Arsenal have not won at Liverpool since 2012. They have conceded 18 goals on their last five league visits, losing four and drawing one. But Klopp knows the Gunners, who finished 43 points behind Liverpool last season, are a different side under Arteta. He said the Spaniard has "changed the mood" around the London club.

"All the players are involved in their defending, they defend probably in a 5-4-1, which when you have quality players in the team is, for the other team, a pretty tricky situation," added Klopp of the threats Arsenal pose.

"Then with the speed they have for the counter-attack, that can cause you some trouble."

He will be without captain Jordan Henderson and Joel Matip, who remain sidelined with muscle injuries. Thiago Alcantara may make his full Liverpool debut but the Spaniard, along with goalkeeper Alisson Becker, will face a late fitness assessment before he is cleared for selection.

The Gunners will be without Calum Chambers, Pablo Mari, Gabriel Martinelli and Shkodran Mustafi.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

