A day to forget for Bilbao supporters

SEVILLE • Athletic Bilbao fans clashed with police after officers tried to prevent people from gathering in large numbers in defiance of coronavirus restrictions.

Video footage showed supporters setting rubbish containers on fire while others hurled glass bottles and other debris at officers close to the La Liga team's San Mames Stadium, where hundreds congregated before the 2020 King's Cup final against Basque rivals Real Sociedad in Seville on Saturday.

Bilbao Mayor Juan Mari Aburto hit out at the unrest, saying: "Some madmen causing problems before the final.

"You do not represent the values of our Athletic or our city. Please, a little sanity and let us enjoy ourselves."

Similar scenes occurred in San Sebastian a day earlier when Sociedad fans also gathered in droves to send their team off in breach of coronavirus protocols.

The match was played at an empty La Cartuja Stadium a year later than scheduled after it was postponed in the hope that coronavirus restrictions would be loosened in time to allow their fans to attend.

Continued high infection rates in Spain, however, prevented supporters from attending what was dubbed "the most important derby ever in Basque football history".

Regional pride was at stake as 18 of the 22 players who started were Basque.

Sociedad won 1-0 thanks to a second-half penalty from captain Mikel Oyarzabal, following a foul in the box by Inigo Martinez, who had controversially switched sides in 2018.

Oyarzabal, a Spain winger and academy product, gave his boyhood club their first major trophy since winning the Cup in 1987.

"It's a beautiful day on which so many things come to your mind. Giving this victory to our fans was the best thing we could do," said the 23-year-old match-winner.

"There are many people who would like to have been here and there are many friends and family who left us in the worst possible way.

"This is for everyone, we felt their presence. There's nothing like this feeling."

Bilbao have now lost their past five Cup finals and while they have another chance at a 24th success in the competition in less than two weeks, midfielder Oscar de Marcos is worried about the ramifications of losing to Sociedad, calling their defeat "a massive blow".

"It's very tough for us, this was a match we were so excited about and thought we could win," the 31-year-old said. "It's very painful whenever you lose."

Athletic will take on Barcelona in this year's final on April 17.

