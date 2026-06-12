‘A day that I will not forget’ for fans, as World Cup party kicks off in Mexico City

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Mexico fans Caramelo and Caramelo Junior are seen inside the Estadio Azteca stadium before the World Cup opening match against South Africa.

MEXICO CITY - As early as 7am Mexico’s capital was awash in green, a nation of football-mad citizens gearing up for a day they would never forget.

Almost six hours before the 1pm kick-off, train stations teemed with masses of people, moving in a slow crawl toward the platforms for the Azteca station.

Inside the sweltering carriages, the Mexican faithful were already in full voice, singing songs in support of their national team.

Outside the Estadio Azteca, even nearly three hours before their FIFA World Cup opener on June 11 against South Africa, the scene looked less like a crowd gathering for a football match and more like a festival spilling into the surrounding streets.

A river of green football shirts flowed down the streets, with fans decked out in lucha libre masks, face paint and ubiquitous sombrero hats.

As the sky around the stadium came alive in a breathtaking blaze of red, white and green, the co-hosts kicked off their campaign in spectacular style, delivering an opening day to remember for the 80,824-strong crowd.

This storied venue has witnessed Pele and his iconic 1970 Brazil championship winning team, and it was here where Diego Maradona score his controversial “Hand of God” and “Goal of the Century” goals against England in 1986.

And the stories will now have El Tri in them, after a 2-0 victory over South Africa ended their opening-match curse.

While the action - which saw red three times - may not be remembered, the vibrancy and sheer fervour in and around the venue on the day will live long in memories.

The passionate Aztec Army will be hoping that this is the start of another memorable campaign, – Mexico’s previous two World Cup appearances as hosts took them to the quarter-finals.

Max Couret, a 21-year-old youth footballer who was at the match with his parents, described the occasion as “a day that I will not forget”.

Sharing that this was his first time watching the team live, Couret said: “From start to the end, the atmosphere inside was unbelievable. The songs, the way the people inside cheered, it is hard to describe how I feel.

“I am just so grateful to my parents for bringing me here because these are the moments you will always remember.”

Another Mexican fan Eduardo Rodriguez said that while his compatriots are known for their fervent support, it was “at another level” on opening day.

The 32-year-old added: “It feels like the whole country is here. I am lucky to get the tickets to watch this game but some of my friends and family were not here. I think people who could not come will feel like they missed out because it was a fantastic atmosphere.”

Among the fans were some who stood out with their creativity.

A young fan came dressed in traditional Aztec attire, complete with a feathered headdress, while some donned colourful and exuberant wigs.

And as the sun bore down on the capital, crowds flocked to the beer stalls, creating long lines and filling the air with alcohol-infused cheer.

The atmosphere was joyful, communal, and proudly Mexican.

Inside the packed stadium, a sea of green stretched in every direction, broken only by tiny pockets of South African supporters dressed in bright yellow.

Mexican singer Lila Downs then kickstarted proceedings alongside performers as they celebrated Aztec culture.

“People of the world, welcome to Mexico,” she said, as a giant golden World Cup trophy took centre stage, with hundreds of flags of FIFA’s member nations hanging from the top of the stadium, including Singapore’s.

The Mexican crowd was in high spirits, as they sang and danced along to Alejandro Fernandez, Belinda, Danny Ocean, J Balvin, Los Angeles Azules, and Mana lively performances. Even the labubus could not resist a cameo.

However, it was Colombian pop icon Shakira who stole the show, drawing the loudest cheers with her performance of Dai Dai, the official FIFA World Cup 2026 song alongside Nigerian singer Burna Boy.

A goosebump-inducing rendition of the Mexican national anthem followed, and as the final notes echoed around the stadium, a cascade of cardboard sombreros rained down from the stands, before Mexican Air Force planes formed the flag for an unforgettable visual.

Finally, it was time for the football to finally do the talking.

As fans started singing Cielito Lindo, the de facto anthem of the national team, Julian Quinones scored the opening goal in the ninth minute to unleash the most deafening roar one will hear inside an arena.

The goal came after Mexican midfielder Erik Lira won back possession just outside the South African box before the ball broke to Quinones who slotted his effort between the legs of South African goalkeeper Ronwen Williams.

Fans and beer cups were thrown in the air in unison and as Quinones wheeled away, Jarabe Tapatio, a Mexican song traditionally played by a mariachi band, blared through the speakers.

As if we needed a reminder of where we were.

Four minutes into the second-half, Mexico were handed a numerical advantage after Sphephelo Sithole was given a straight red card for hauling down Brian Gutierrez just outside the box.

The stadium reached a fever pitch for the second time when veteran forward Raul Jimenez doubled Mexico’s lead with a close-range header in the 67th minute.

A rain of golden beer once again sprayed into the air.

South Africa’s Themba Zwane also saw red in the 84th minute, for violent conduct, while the only blip on the day for Mexico came from a red card to defender Cesar Montes in injury time.

At full-time, the sell-out crowd rose on its feet in unison and roared again in adulation for the heroes before they broke into another song: El Rey (The King), an old Mexican tune.

The party would go long into the night as fans savoured the feeling of this opening victory in Group A, before the team travel to Estadio Guadalajara to face South Korea on June 18.

A World Cup steeped in a litany of problems – political tension, war, visa issues, protests and exorbitant ticket prices – set aside its woes at kick-off and if opening day was anything to go by, fans can only hope it will deliver an unforgettable 39 days of delight and distraction.