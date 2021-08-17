A collective Barca to make up for Messi

BARCELONA • Barcelona showed there is life without Lionel Messi as they kicked off their La Liga season with a 4-2 win at home to Real Sociedad on Sunday.

However, no one at the Nou Camp is under the illusion the Catalan side are a stronger team without their former talisman and captain, who last week departed for Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer, ending a 21-year relationship.

Martin Braithwaite scored twice for Barca after Gerard Pique had put them ahead with a header from a free-kick.

Memphis Depay made his debut along with Eric Garcia, while Emerson came off the bench - Sergio Aguero, the last of their four summer signings, is out for 10 weeks due to injury.

The quartet were finally registered by Barca last week after Pique agreed to take a "substantial" pay cut to help the club ease their financial woes, which resulted in Messi leaving.

With Depay involved in two goals and Sergio Busquets, Pedri and Frenkie de Jong impressive in midfield and Garcia confident in defence, the home side looked to be cruising.

Two goals in the last eight minutes from Julen Lobete, on his Sociedad debut, and Mikel Oyarzabal gave the visitors a lifeline, but Sergi Roberto popped up at the far post to assure the points for Barca.

However, coach Ronald Koeman admitted he would "prefer to still have Lionel Messi" in his team if the choice was up to him.

On Barca's greatest player, greatest goalscorer and greatest appearance-maker, he said: "We no longer have a player who can decide the fate of matches on his own - now it will be a collective effort."

Over the weekend, crowds were allowed to return to La Liga stadiums for the first time since strict protocols owing to the pandemic kicked in 18 months ago.

Only 20,000 were allowed inside the Nou Camp but they made their feelings known about Messi's departure.

Many fans chanted his name and held up his former No. 10 shirt, while there were also various banners showing gratitude to the Argentina forward.

At the same time, there were banners against president Joan Laporta and his predecessor Josep Maria Bartomeu, blaming them for the split. "Barca yes, Laporta no" and "Laporta, slave of the enemy" were among the messages.

But aside from some boos aimed at Jordi Alba, amid reports he refused to lower his salary to help out the club, Koeman's side received a warm reception and the Dutchman praised the supporters.

"From the start, our supporters pushed us, they were behind the team. It makes a huge difference," he said.

Pique also later assured the fans that Alba would eventually take a pay cut, along with skipper Busquets and Roberto.

"I want to stress that we've been in contact with the other captains over the pay cut and I know they'll take the same step shortly, it's just a question of timing," the defender said.

On Messi, Pique added: "I don't have to explain what Leo represents, we all know it. He's the most important player in the history of this club and in the history of football. But all things must pass, we have to keep going."

LIFE AFTER MESSI We no longer have a player who can decide the fate of matches on his own - now it will be a collective effort. RONALD KOEMAN, Barca coach, who hoped Messi had stayed on.

He's the most important player in the history of this club and in the history of football. But all things must pass, we have to keep going. GERARD PIQUE, Barca defender, who has taken a pay cut to ease his club's financial woes.

In a two-hour press conference yesterday, Laporta gave details of the "dramatic" financial problems that led to Messi's departure, pointing to Barcelona's debts of €1.35 billion (S$2.16 billion) and a wage bill of €617 million that is "25 to 30 per cent higher" then their competitors.

But he said that Barca can reverse their poor financial situation within a year and a half. "I reckon that in a couple of years the club will be healthy," he told reporters, adding that the team have many potential sponsorship deals open to them.

Earlier, Atletico Madrid got their La Liga title defence under way with a 2-1 win at Celta Vigo, courtesy of an Angel Correa brace.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS, XINHUA