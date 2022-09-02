A city great in the making

LONDON - Pep Guardiola has challenged Erling Haaland to become a Manchester City legend after the Norwegian striker's second successive hat-trick inspired a 6-0 Premier League rout of Nottingham Forest on Wednesday.

The 22-year-old demolished Forest with a blistering 26-minute treble in the first half at the Etihad Stadium, just four days after he scored three against Crystal Palace.

He is the first player in the Premier League era to net nine times in his first five appearances, breaking a record shared by former City icon Sergio Aguero and Micky Quinn at Coventry.

Haaland still has a long way to go to catch up with Aguero, who is City's record scorer with 260 goals, but Guardiola is confident his £51 million (S$82.6 million) close-season signing from Borussia Dortmund can write himself into the club's folklore.

"Sergio is the legend. Nobody can break the position in the hearts of City fans," the City boss said. "But Erling has the quality to be there. It's not about him or Sergio. What Sergio has done is amazing. But Erling has this talent.

"When City bought Erling, everybody talked about what he has done in the past. What we wanted to do is help him. Hopefully he can enjoy and score more goals.

"What he has done in Norway, Austria and Germany he tries to do here. He's talented, we knew it."

Haaland is already the firm favourite to finish as this season's Premier League top scorer.

But Guardiola insists helping champions City retain the title would mean more to his striker than any personal accolades.

"I think what we want is win the titles. If the record and the goals help to win it will be perfect," he said. "Knowing him a little bit, I don't know if he'd be happy breaking records if we didn't win titles.

"I think he wants to be part of that. The better we play, he'll have more chances to score goals."

For the star man himself, as Guardiola rightly believed, it was more about "we" rather than individual performances.

"Amazing, nothing more to say," said Haaland. "It was about keeping doing what we did in the second half against Palace, play, play, play - it was nice. It's been good so far, I'm not complaining."

With City's other new forward, Argentinian Julian Alvarez, scoring twice after the break and a goal from Joao Cancelo, the win was a clear warning to title rivals of the extra attacking threat that Guardiola's side now possess.

City have made it four wins out of five games with 19 goals scored and are one of three teams, together with leaders Arsenal and Tottenham, who remain unbeaten.

Forest boss Steve Cooper had only praise for the champions but also insisted that his newly promoted side, who are playing top-flight football for the first time in 23 years, will bounce back soon.

"They are an incredible team. Play an incredible way. And have players who match both of those things, including Haaland," he said. "We knew, coming into the game, that it was as tough as it gets.

"For us, we had to be 100 per cent, we had to be perfect in the game, to try to get any success. Unfortunately we weren't.

"But tonight won't define our season, I'll make sure that's the case."

AFP, REUTERS