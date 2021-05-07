A bridge not too far from city

LONDON • Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel believes their Champions League final opponents Manchester City are the "benchmark" in Europe, but his team will head to the May 29 title clash in Istanbul equipped with the confidence that they can beat Pep Guardiola's side.

Goals by Timo Werner and Mason Mount sent Chelsea into the title clash with City as they outclassed 13-time champions Real Madrid 2-0 in the semi-final second leg at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday for a 3-1 aggregate triumph.

Chelsea knocked City out of the FA Cup with a 1-0 win in the semi-final last month but Tuchel said that performance would not necessarily give his team the upper hand going into the Champions League final.

"But it gives us a good feeling, the confidence that we played that semi-final on the edge, we used it... for me Bayern Munich with Manchester City are the benchmarks and we wanted to close the gap to City," he said.

"This one match in the semi-final we did that with a very impressive performance and we need that again. It gave us belief and confidence for every game after that, because it's the highest level you can face."

Former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) boss Tuchel took over from the sacked Frank Lampard in January and has not only guided Chelsea from ninth to fourth place in the league, but the Blues are now into their first Champions League final since 2012 when they won their only European Cup.

The German, who also led PSG to their first Champions League final last season, felt all the sacrifices he had made since moving from France to England, including being away from his family, were finally paying off.

"We had huge challenges in the Premier League and we came out of it very strong, and showed our mentality and quality in all of these matches," he said.

"With no injuries, just the positive energy to win. I was part of an amazing club from the first day, and I felt huge support from day one. I'm very grateful to be on the sideline with this team."

Since Tuchel has been in charge, Chelsea's record in all competitions stands at 16 wins, six draws and only two losses.

Big-money summer signings Kai Havertz and Werner, who both struggled to find their way with Lampard at the helm, have shown signs of a revival, Mount has taken his game to another level, while N'Golo Kante has rediscovered his best form.

The 2-0 scoreline - Chelsea's 18th clean sheet under Tuchel - also flattered Real as the Blues produced a display of fluent attacking football and but for a flurry of missed chances, it could have been a rout.

3 Manchester City v Chelsea will be the third all-English Champions League final after 2008 (Chelsea v Manchester United) and 2019 (Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur). Only Spain has had as many same-nation finals (2000, 2014 & 2016).

Having already proven to be a match for Guardiola and with notable wins over Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp, Diego Simeone of Atletico Madrid and Jose Mourinho before he was sacked by Spurs this season, Tuchel has his sights on his first trophy in Europe.

On Chelsea's first clash with City in this competition, he said: "It's not done yet - we want to go all the way, and that means we will arrive in Istanbul to win."

