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A bite of Musang King durian with World Cup action? What and where fans can indulge in Singapore

CHIJMES, which has been a popular spot for fans this World Cup season, is expecting its largest turnout for the final.

SINGAPORE – From beer and pizza to an unconventional late night snack of Musang King durian, football fans in Singapore will have plenty to tuck into when the World Cup final rolls in on July 19 (July 20, 3am Singapore time).

As the six-week long tournament reaches its climax, the buzz is building for fans here, with over 70 public screenings offered across the island, along with appearances by football legends and match-day promotions turning the Spain-Argentina clash into an early morning festival.

Despite the wee hours, food and beverage, and entertainment venues are expecting some of the biggest crowds during the tournament.

CHIJMES, a popular spot throughout the June 11-July 19 event with its live screenings at the lawn, is expecting its largest turnout yet.

CHIJMES and Capitol Singapore, which are managed by Perennial Holdings, hosted a month-long celebration that included football clinics, while the latter location also held the DRAX Drone Soccer Sky Games, which involved flying small drones through suspended goalposts.

To close out the festivities, former England international and Liverpool forward Emile Heskey will make exclusive appearances at Capitol Theatre for the third-place play-off and the final on July 18 and 19.

“The World Cup has been a wonderful opportunity to bring people of all ages and backgrounds together through their shared love of football, and we are looking forward to ending the tournament on a high with what we expect will be our biggest and most memorable night yet,” said its spokesperson.

Spanish fans are expected to gather at the former convent once again, after making CHIJMES their home for La Roja’s games throughout the tournament.

In collaboration with CHIJMES, the Spanish Association of Singapore will run a booth offering free face paintings of the Spanish flag and red wristbands for supporters.

Previous watch parties drew between 50 and 100 fans – the Norway-England quarterfinal saw over 5,000 supporters – and organisers expect significantly larger numbers for the final.

The association’s president Nekane Ijurco said: “These events, along with the wider Spanish Association, serves to develop and promote Spanish culture in Singapore, along with promoting friendship, support, and collaboration between members of the Spanish diaspora and other Spanish speaking communities.”

Also in the city, *SCAPE will host its FIFA Finals Watch Party at Ground Theatre from 3am to 6am.

The venue is also organising The Kickback, a street football festival on July 18 and 19 featuring three-minute football matches, Subbuteo tabletop football and a football market.

Five ActiveSG venues – the Bukit Canberra, Sengkang, Pasir Ris, Clementi and Choa Chu Kang Sport Centres – will also host live screenings.

The final will also be shown at all seven SAFRA branches, as well as ST3PS atrium at Changi Airport’s Terminal 3.

The Kallang Wave Mall Atrium, which began screening matches from the semi-finals, will also welcome fans with popcorn and Coca-Cola during the match.

Across the heartlands, 62 People’s Association venues will screen the final, including Our Tampines Hub, where former Borussia Dortmund goalkeeper Roman Weidenfeller – a member of Germany’s 2014 World Cup-winning squad – will hold a meet-and-greet before kick-off.

Craft beer brewery Brewerkz is teaming up with Warehouse River Promenade to host a watch party, while other food and beverage places like 1918 Heritage Bar will also do likewise.

Those who prefer catching the action in the comfort of their homes can also take advantage of various food and beverage promotions.

As part of its World Cup campaign, delivery platform foodpanda has rolled out promotions from July 13 to 19.

Shoppers can enjoy 60 per cent off any two mix-and-match Musang King or Red Prawn durians on pandamart during this period, while Lay’s Classic Potato chips are available at two for $7.20 instead of the usual $10.70, among other offers.

Customers ordering from 7-Eleven on foodpanda can also buy one 320ml Heineken and receive two for free from July 16 to 19.

Other offers by the delivery platform include 25 per cent off Sheng Siong bestsellers, including everyday essentials and watch-party favourites, as well as delivery fees as low as $1.99 when they buy from participating restaurants like Jollibee, PastaMania and Starbucks.

Canadian Pizza has also extended its operating hours at nine outlets – Yishun, Pasir Ris, Hougang, Jurong, Kampung Bahru ,Kim Keat, Toa Payoh, Punggol and Bukit Batok – from the quarter-finals, with the branches remaining open until the final whistle for matches that kick off from 3am, 4am and 5am.

Meanwhile, 18 Pizza Hut outlets have also extended their operating hours by four hours from 10pm to 2am throughout the tournament, while selected outlets near community screening venues will also stay open later to cater to fans.

A Pizza Hut spokesperson said: “Football tournaments are moments that bring communities together, and we’re excited to be part of fans’ match-day experiences.

“Whether customers are gathering at home, with friends, or at community screening venues, we’re looking forward to helping them enjoy great food while cheering on their favourite teams throughout the tournament.”

Transportation manager Iris Ong is looking forward to the match, which she plans to catch at a friend’s house.

The 30-year-old said: “What’s not to love about the upcoming World Cup final?

“It’s going to be monumental if Argentina win and become the first back-to-back champions in over 60 years and it would be the perfect ending for Messi, who will retire as the undisputed GOAT.

“If they don’t win and Spain does, that almost feels like a rite of passage, with Lamine Yamal, whom Messi himself has acknowledged as one of the brightest talents of the new generation, leading Spain to glory.”