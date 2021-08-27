A battle of the giants looms as City drawn with PSG

PARIS • Paris Saint-Germain will play Manchester City in the Champions League group stage after coming out together in yesterday's draw, with the sides set to meet in a repeat of last season's semi-final.

Pep Guardiola's side won that tie before losing to Chelsea in the final, but PSG have since signed Lionel Messi from Barcelona.

However, both sides are fancied to progress to the knockout stage ahead of the other two Group A teams RB Leipzig and Club Brugge.

Messi's old club were drawn in the same group as Bayern Munich, while there were also several other intriguing clashes.

Holders Chelsea were drawn with Juventus while Real Madrid and Inter Milan will face each other for the second successive time in the group stage.

Liverpool will play Spanish champions Atletico Madrid in a repeat of the last-16 tie two seasons ago.

The Reds are in Group B, which appears to be one of the tighter groups, with Porto and AC Milan rounding off the teams.

Villarreal, who will be making their European Cup debut, will again meet Manchester United after they beat the Red Devils in the Europa League final in May.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side will also take on Young Boys. Atalanta are the other team in Group F.

French champions Lille, Sevilla, RB Salzburg and Wolfsburg will be pleased to have avoided Europe's big boys, with Group G clearly the weakest of the eight groups. The competition starts on Sept 14.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE