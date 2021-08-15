73,000 fans spur United

LONDON • Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wanted a strong start to the Premier League season, and his team answered yesterday with a 5-1 thumping of Leeds United in front of a raucous Old Trafford crowd to send a warning to their title rivals.

The Norwegian was thrilled after Bruno Fernandes scored a hat-trick and Paul Pogba provided four assists to help United run riot in front of their first full crowd in 17 months owing to the pandemic.

"I couldn't have asked for more," the 48-year-old said on BBC Sport.

"You're always a bit worried before the first game - fitness-wise have we done enough? Tactics-wise? The sessions have been geared just to this game. It's been a fantastic day.

"Of course when Bruno scores three and Paul gets four assists, the headlines are going to be about them two. But, for me, it's about the team. Those two can produce the big moments because of what's around them. Mason Greenwood's development has been great. He's become a man compared to two years ago."

He also paid tribute to the fans, adding: "It creates and sets the mood when you see the fans driving to the stadium. You get the butterflies again. Suddenly it's a game that matters.

"We felt extra responsibility because it's been so long without them. They mean so much to us. To have that love from the fans is so important."

In front of 73,000, the biggest crowd in Britain since March last year, United ran riot with their two midfield maestros sparking hope of a first league title since Alex Ferguson retired as manager in 2013.

Fernandes gave the hosts the half-time lead after an exquisite Pogba pass, but Leeds levelled after the break through Luke Ayling's stunning strike.

But, with Pogba in top form, United were not to be denied as he teed up Greenwood, Fernandes and Fred, while Fernandes completed his first United hat-trick following a long pass from centre-back Victor Lindelof.

United finished a distant second to Manchester City last term with any hope of a title challenge undone by their poor record in front of an empty Old Trafford - all six of their losses were at home.​

4 Assists by Paul Pogba exceeded the three he notched in 26 league games last season.

But The Theatre of Dreams was yesterday transformed into a cacophony of noise by a full house, which resulted in a similar transformation on the field from United.

The fans were on their feet even before a ball was kicked to welcome Raphael Varane as the French centre-back was paraded on the pitch following his arrival from Real Madrid for a reported £40 million (S$75.2 million).

Varane, who signed a four-year deal, was not registered in time to make his debut, while United's other big-money signing, Jadon Sancho, came on in the second half when the game was already won.

United were also without forwards Marcus Rashford (surgery) and Edinson Cavani (extended break), but that allowed Pogba to star in his favoured role on the left of a front three.

The 28-year-old has again been the source of transfer speculation in recent weeks, after starring for France in an otherwise disappointing Euro 2020 campaign.

But he finally reproduced his international form for United, as he surpassed his tally of assists for the entire 2020-21 league season inside just 90 minutes.

"People talk about the quality of Paul. We know what he can do and today he showed that. He's an important player. We know to expect these kinds of performances from Paul," said Fernandes on BT Sport.

On his hat-trick, he added: "I will call my wife and hear my kids saying, 'The ball is coming home'.

"It is unbelievable, you just cannot describe this feeling.

"My objective every season is being better than the last one. I want to do better and better. I've started with three goals but it's a long way."

Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa, who signed a new one-year contract last week, admitted that his team were below par.

He told BBC Sport: "It was difficult for us to recover the ball and difficult for us to create danger.

"The succession of goals after we equalised, we could not react (to). In general, they were superior to us clearly."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS