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Germany had won all their previous four shoot-outs at the World Cup, scoring 17 out of 18 attempts. Paraguay then caused a seismic shock on June 29 by beating the four-time champions 4-3 in the shoot-out after a 1-1 draw, with Orlando Gill pulling off two saves as the Germans missed twice. Who is this goalkeeper who wasn’t even a national player a year ago?

Paraguay goalkeeper Orlando Gill pulled off two saves as the Germans missed twice during the penalty shoot-out in their World Cup last-32 match.

1. He had to sell his jerseys and boots to pay his son’s medical bills

In 2022, Gill’s wife Melissa Avalos gave birth to their son Lautaro Daniel, who had to be placed under intensive care.

Describing the ordeal, she posted on Instagram in 2025: “Our son fought for his life and his father was always there for him. He sold everything, he sold his U-20 national team jersey (he couldn’t keep it as a souvenir), he sold his clothes, his sneakers, he literally sold everything! Everything!”

2. He once scored goals, now he stops them

Gill never intended to keep goal, as he preferred scoring them as a kid. But at 13, his youth coach at Club 13 de Junio told him to go in goal or go to the bench. He opted to play and recalled playing truant so that he could train and model himself after Spanish goalkeepers Victor Valdes or Iker Casillas.

Hitting a height of 1.99m helped, and over time, he had more role models, including Manuel Neuer, his opposite number from Germany.

He said: “Since childhood, I really liked Manuel Neuer. Then I became fascinated with Marc-Andre ter Stegen (Germany) and Thibaut Courtois (Belgium). Their playing style is very similar to mine. And also (Paraguay’s) Jose Luis Chilavert for his shots and leadership qualities.”

3. He has limited games for his only two clubs of the same name

It is not easy for young goalkeepers to get a game. This was Gill’s fate at his hometown club CS San Lorenzo, with whom he clocked just two appearances.

In 2023, he joined Argentine club San Lorenzo de Almagro on loan and was stuck in their reserve squad, and played just once for the first team in 2024.

In 2025, a permanent move was finalised and he claimed the starting position after his club could not complete a deal with Costa Rican Keylor Navas due to financial difficulties.

But Gill made the most of his opportunity to play 58 games in 2025 and 2026, producing 29 clean sheets and conceding 43 goals. He also saved two penalties in an Apertura shoot-out against Argentina’s River Plate in May, although San Lorenzo eventually lost.

4. He is not the most experienced goalkeeper in the Paraguay squad

At 26, Gill is the youngest out of the three Paraguay goalkeepers at this World Cup.

The oldest of the trio is 38-year-old Roberto Fernandez, who has 30 caps and could feel hard done by to lose his starting berth after playing 11 out of 18 World Cup qualifiers, keeping six clean sheets, and losing just once.

The other custodian is 33-year-old Gaston Olveira, who has one cap but more than 200 appearances in the top leagues in Uruguay and Paraguay.

With Paraguay already qualified for the World Cup, coach Gustavo Alfaro decided to give Gill a chance. Once again he grabbed it with both hands, kept a clean sheet in the 1-0 win over Peru on his national debut as recently as September 2025, and did enough to be named Paraguay’s starting goalkeeper at this World Cup despite entering the tournament with just six caps.

5. He was criticised by his hero

After a calamitous 4-1 loss to co-hosts United States in their Group D opener, Gill faced intense scrutiny.

Former Paraguay goalkeeper Chilavert said: “The problem is that he does not speak – he plays in silence, and football is about communication.”

Taking the comments in his stride, Gill went on to silence his predecessor with two clean sheets in the 1-0 win over Turkey and 0-0 draw with Australia to help Paraguay into the knockout round, before his shoot-out heroics against Germany took them into the last 16.