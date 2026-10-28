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5 things to know about Fleetwood Town, the fourth-tier team who ended the Gunners’ League Cup run

Fleetwood Town's players celebrate after beating Arsenal on penalties in the League Cup fourth round.

For most football fans, the name Fleetwood Town probably would not have rung a bell (or alarm bells, for Gunners supporters), until the team went toe-to-toe with Premier League champions Arsenal on Oct 27.

At Highbury Stadium on England’s Lancashire coast, the fourth-division team delivered the shock of the season by knocking Arsenal out of the League Cup, booking their place in the quarter-finals with a penalty shoot-out win following a 1-1 draw.

Here are five things to know about the lower-league minnows who toppled English football’s heavyweights.

1. From obscurity to League Cup quarter-finals

First founded in 1908, the club faced multiple financial difficulties that forced repeated liquidations before the current Fleetwood Town club was reborn in 1997.

What followed was nothing short of a rocket ride: six promotions across a single decade, taking them from non-league obscurity all the way to League One, where they netted their highest-ever finish at fourth place in the 2016-17 season.

Now playing in League Two, the fourth and last tier of professional football in England, their upcoming League Cup quarter-final appearance will mark the deepest Cup run in the club’s history.

2. The Jamie Vardy connection

Before Jamie Vardy was busy winning the Premier League with Leicester City and downing Red Bulls before kick-off, he played against non-league defenders in a Fleetwood shirt.

Signed from seventh-tier Halifax Town in 2011, striker Vardy scored 31 goals during the 2011-12 season to help send Fleetwood into the English Football League for the first time.

The English Football League, which comprises three divisions – namely the Championship (Tier 2), League One (Tier 3) and League Two (Tier 4) – sits below the English Premier League.

Vardy was later sold to the Foxes for £1 million.

3. A tale of two Highburys

The irony of the Oct 27 fixture was lost on no one. Arsenal travelled to Highbury Stadium, not their fabled former London fortress, but a modest, coastal venue that has been Fleetwood’s homeground since 1939.

Compared with the now-defunct Highbury Stadium in London, which had a peak capacity of 73,000 and 38,419 when it was closed in 2006, Fleetwood’s stadium can only hold 5,327 spectators at full capacity.

The entire population of Fleetwood sits at just over 26,000, barely enough to fill half of the Gunners’ current 60,704-seater Emirates Stadium in London.

4. Nathan Pond’s world-record loyalty

Vardy may arguably be the biggest name involved with Fleetwood to date, but assistant head coach Nathan Pond has been a big part of their success – with a Guinness World Record to prove it.

The 41-year-old former defender played for the club from 2003 to 2018, featuring in seven different divisions as Fleetwood climbed from local amateur football pitches all the way to League One.

The historic feat earned him a Guinness World Record for playing in the most divisions with a single club.

5. Who’s the boss?

Directing Fleetwood’s Oct 27 tactical masterstroke was 38-year-old Matt Lawlor, an internal success story who has spent the better part of a decade learning the club inside and out.

He started as the team’s youth academy coach in 2019 before rising to become their head of coaching and player development.

To expand his senior management experience, he transitioned to Fleetwood’s Irish sister club, Waterford FC, where he served as caretaker boss, helping them secure their top-flight Premier League division status in 2025.

Appointed as Fleetwood’s interim boss in January 2026, he immediately stabilised the struggling League Two squad with an impressive eight-game unbeaten run to earn a permanent contract through 2028.

Outsmarting the champions of England, however, will go down as the crowning jewel of his young career.