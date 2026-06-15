5 things about Sweden’s Yasin Ayari, who scored two goals against Tunisia

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Who is this 22-year-old World Cup debutant who refused to celebrate after opening accounts for Sweden in their 5-1 win over Tunisia?

Sweden's Yasin Ayari is mobbed by his teammates after opening the scoring in the 5-1 win over Tunisia.

1. He plays for Brighton & Hove Albion

Premier League fans may remember watching him in action. In the last two seasons , he has racked up six goals and four assists in 75 games in all competitions for the Seagulls.

After joining Brighton from Swedish club AIK on a four-year contract in 2023, he honed his skills while on loan at Championship sides Blackburn Rovers and Coventry City before returning to top-flight action.

Brighton’s Yasin Ayari attempting a shot at goal in a 2-1 Premier League win against Liverpool at the Amex Stadium on March 21. PHOTO: REUTERS

2. He was born in Sweden to a Tunisian father and Moroccan mother

Ayari, who has represented Sweden at age-group levels, was born to a Tunisian father and Moroccan mother in Solna. That explains why he did not celebrate his first goal in the 5-1 win over Tunisia in their opening Group F match at the World Cup on June 14.

After opening accounts with a half volley from outside the box as a clearance fell into his path, he simply held up his hands as his teammates mobbed him. His second goal, which came in stoppage time, was also scored from outside the box.

3. Tunisia had been keen on him

Tunisia had made Ayari an offer to switch allegiance and represent them at the 2022 World Cup. But he chose to stick with his country of birth instead and made his international debut for Sweden at the age of 19 in 2023.

His father Azzouz Ayari said in an interview with Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet in May: “My son wanted to play for Tunisia, but I asked him to represent Sweden instead, as it is the country that welcomed and developed him. It was his duty to give something back.”

4. His younger brother is also a professional footballer

Ayari’s 21-year-old brother Taha is a winger who plays for AIK and has also represented Sweden at youth level.

Tunisia coach Sabri Lamouchi said he knows about the Ayari siblings. Before the match, Lamouchi said he has a lot of respect for the older brother’s decision to represent Sweden, adding: “He’s a very good player. We wish him after the game best of luck, but that is after the game.”

5. He is joint-top scorer after day 4

Ayari’s brace has taken him to the top of the scoring charts, alongside Germany’s Kai Havertz and the United States’ Folarin Balogun.

Havertz also scored a double in the 7-1 thrashing of Curacao, while Balogun bagged a brace in the co-hosts’ 4-1 win over Paraguay.