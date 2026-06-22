5 things about Cape Verde’s historic World Cup scorer Kevin Pina

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Cape Verde midfielder Kevin Pina celebrating with teammates after scoring his team's first goal during the 2-2 draw against Uruguay at the Miami Stadium.

Despite being the second smallest country to play at the World Cup after Curacao, Cape Verde’s fairy tale shows no signs of ending as they followed up on their 0-0 draw with 2010 champions Spain with a 2-2 draw against two-time winners Uruguay. Who is Kevin Pina, the master blaster who scored their first-ever World Cup goal with a sizzling free-kick?

1. His football dream was almost over before it started

Born in Praia, Cape Verde, Pina began his youth career with local club Tchadense. But his family later re-located to the United States where football is less of a big deal and he shelved thoughts of turning pro.

A moment of serendipity changed all that when former Cape Verde captain Carlos Morais spotted him playing street soccer in Brockton, Massachusetts and approached his father to bring Pina back to Africa.

2. Perhaps it was written in the stars

It is mind-blowing to think that Cape Verde has a population of only around 530,000 and Pina and Morais would meet 5,500km away in the US.

Former left winger Morais was Cape Verde’s first goalscorer in a World Cup qualifier when he netted in a 1-1 draw with Swaziland in 2003, and more than two decades later, Pina filled those boots and more by scoring their country’s first goal at the World Cup.

3. He had to work his way up

The combative defensive midfielder went to Portugal for trials with Casa Pia and Benfica and was unsuccessful, with Morais still keeping the rejection letter from Benfica which said he was not good enough.

But he persevered and got a chance with second-division Oliveirense in 2017. After one league match, they loaned him out to fourth-tier Anadia and Sertanense where a good run of games led to a move to second-division side Chaves in 2019.

At the end of the 2021-22 season, he helped Chaves win the promotion play-offs and he would play top division for the first time in the following season.

4. He is a winner

Brockton is known at the City of Champions for producing notable boxers Rocky Marciano and Marvin Hagler, and Pina showed he is also a champion fighter.

Following just five Primeira Liga games, he was picked up by Russian top-tier side FC Krasnodar, whom he helped win the league in 2025 with three goals in 29 league games.

He received his first national team call-up in 2021, made his Cape Verde debut in a 6-0 win over Liechtenstein in 2022, helped his country reach the World Cup and became its first-ever scorer at the tournaments.

5. The man’s got previous

Pina’s 30m free-kick pierced through Uruguay’s two-man wall and while the 29-year-old doesn’t score that many goals – just four for his country and 10 for his clubs – he has converted rockets from range before.

In a 3-0 Africa Cup of Nations group win over Mozambique in 2024, he thumped in a beauty from some way out in open play. Saudi Arabia, you have been warned.