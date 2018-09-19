Football: Five live Champions League games but impasse remains

There was good news and bad news for football fans in Singapore last night.

At 9.18pm - barely 3 ½ hours before the first round of Champions League matches kicked off at 12.55am, Singtel announced on its Facebook page that it would broadcast five games that were scheduled for early this morning.

The matches were Inter Milan v Tottenham, Barcelona v PSV Eindhoven, Liverpool v Paris Saint-Germain, Monaco v Atletico Madrid and Club Brugge v Borussia Dortmund.

However, it remains to be seen whether Champions League and Europa League action will continue to be broadcast live on television here as a deal between rights owners DAZN and local telcos has not been forthcoming.

Following its announcement last night about the telecasts, Tan Chee Siong queried Singtel on its Facebook page about Manchester United's match against Swiss team Young Boys, which is scheduled for 3am tomorrow morning Singapore time, but the telco would only tell him that he "may wish to look out for our updates tomorrow for subsequent games".

It did not reply to queries from The Straits Times last night.

StarHub told ST that it is still in discussions regarding the rights.

The uncertainty has frustrated local football fans.

Liverpool fan Amin Razak, a 42-year-old driver, said: "While I am relieved that I can watch the group-stage opener against PSG, I am anxious about whether I can watch the rest of our group games."

The situation is mirrored across the Causeway as DAZN, a video streaming service owned by UK-based sports media company Perform Group, also holds the rights there.

Malaysian fans have taken to Astro's Facebook page to express their frustrations, with the broadcaster's social media team telling them: "The price of UCL TV rights has increased... If we bought it, the price of the sports package will have to reflect that. But we already hv (have) customers complaining that the price is too high... So we're stuck between a rock and a hard place."

On Monday, Singtel, which had broadcast previous seasons on its channels, had told ST that it "remains in discussion with Uefa Champions League and Europa League licensee to secure broadcast rights".

It also explained to its Facebook followers that the ownership of the Champions League and Europa League broadcast rights had switched from Eurosport to DAZN, which now holds them for the upcoming three seasons.

It added that "while Singtel TV has entered discussions with DAZN to bring both Uefa football competitions to our customers, these discussions have been inconclusive, as DAZN has yet to confirm its broadcast plans".

Attempts by ST to reach Perform's Singapore office for comments have been unsuccessful.

This is not the first time that negotiations have dragged on between rights owners of major sporting events and local broadcasters.

In 2016, Mediacorp struck a deal with broadcast rights holder Dentsu for the Olympic Games only a day before the opening ceremony.

Similarly, Eleven Sports reached an 11th-hour deal with Dentsu to telecast February's Winter Olympics a day before it began.