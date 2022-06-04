5-1 loss to Brazil was a chance for us to learn: Son

SEOUL • South Korea captain Son Heung-min is hoping that his World Cup-bound side have taken lessons from the 5-1 thrashing by Brazil in a friendly on Thursday.

The prolific Tottenham forward, the joint Golden Boot winner alongside Liverpool's Mohamed Salah in last season's Premier League, did not find the net as five-time World Cup winners Brazil cruised to victory before more than 64,000 fans at Seoul's World Cup Stadium.

Neymar scored two penalties to reach 73 goals for the Selecao - 44 of which came in friendlies - to go close to Pele's record of 77.

Richarlison, Philippe Coutinho and Gabriel Jesus got Brazil's other goals, while Hwang Ui-jo replied for the hosts.

While the Taeguk Warriors qualified for Qatar 2022 with ease, the Finals are a step up and they are in a tough Group H, which includes Portugal, Uruguay and Ghana.

Having failed to get out of the group stage at Russia 2018, the Koreans know they must improve to avoid a similar exit and Brazil can be a yardstick in terms of the level the team should aim for.

"It was an honour to be able to learn from such a world-class team," Son told Yonhap News Agency. "It was an extremely difficult match for us, but it was also an opportunity to learn a great deal.

"They are the kind of players that can exploit even small mistakes, and we have to improve in that aspect. Most of the five goals they scored were the results of our miscues.

"On the other hand, I think it was encouraging for us to create scoring chances against such a powerful team."

South Korea also play Chile, Paraguay and Egypt in friendlies this month, while Brazil's next match is against Japan in Tokyo on Monday.

Meanwhile, France coach Didier Deschamps missed the 2018 World Cup winners' first Nations League match against Denmark yesterday following the death of his father.

Assistant coach Guy Stephan said: "I have had Didier regularly on the phone since Tuesday, he is obviously affected by the grief that is hitting him, but he is strong.

"He will be back soon. You have to respect his grief, he is with his family who needs him."

REUTERS

 

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on June 04, 2022, with the headline 5-1 loss to Brazil was a chance for us to learn: Son.

