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New Zealand's Elijah Just, 26, was born in New Zealand to parents with German and Chinese heritage.

New Zealand are playing at only their third FIFA World Cup, and started their campaign with a spirited display in a 2-2 draw with Iran in Los Angeles.

The All Whites showed little sign of stage fright despite their last appearance being 16 years ago. And with Nottingham Forest’s Chris Wood leading the line, Oceania’s lone representatives may fancy their chances at reaching the knockout stage for the first time, with eight of 12 third-placed teams to progress in this 48 team edition.

Here’s a look at Elijah Just, the 26-year-old forward who announced himself on the world stage with both goals against Iran.

5th New Zealand scorer at the World Cup

With his clever finishes against Iran on June 15, Just became only his country’s fifth scorer at the World Cup.

His brace, with one goal in each half and both set up by Wood, also means he is New Zealand’s top scorer at the World Cup, and only player to have scored more than once on football’s biggest stage.

The All Whites’ other scorers at the World Cup are: Steve Sumner, Steve Wooddin, Winston Reid, and Shane Smeltz.

Just earned his first New Zealand cap when he was 19, and has quickly racked up 45 appearances for his country.

His 11 goals also place him joint eighth among New Zealand’s all-time top scorers, and second only to Nottingham striker Wood’s 45 goals among those still playing.

He scored four times to help New Zealand seal qualification for the 2026 World Cup, including the third in a 3-0 win over New Caledonia in the qualifying final in the Oceanic zone.

Plies his trade in Scotland’s steel capital

Having previously played in New Zealand, Denmark and Austria, Just completed his first full season for Motherwell in Scotland’s top tier Premiership, scoring seven times in 35 games and earning himself a nomination for player of the year.

In representing New Zealand at the United States this summer, he also became the first Motherwell player to feature and score at a World Cup.

North Island native with Chinese heritage

Just was born in Palmerston North on the North Island region of New Zealand to parents with German and Chinese heritage.

As a budding footballer, his parents would ferry a young Just for three-hour round trips from his home to Wellington for training and matches, local media reported, until he made the move to the capital city permanent at the age of 14.

In Wellington, he joined the Ole Football Academy that paved his path to play professionally where he learnt his trade before making the move to Denmark’s third tier with Helsingor as a 19-year-old.