3 more Young Lions broke curfew

Three more Young Lions, all aged 20, were found to have broken curfew during the SEA Games football tournament following further investigations, the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) said yesterday.

This brings the total to nine of the 20-player squad caught flouting rules set out by the Singapore National Olympic Council (SNOC).

The three are Shah Shahiran, Hami Syahin and Saifullah Akbar and they will face disciplinary measures along with the other six players, noted the FAS.

It added: "The FAS would like to reiterate that such conduct by national team players is wholly unacceptable and any player found guilty of such offences will be dealt with severely."

Last week, the FAS named Zharfan Rohaizad, Joshua Pereira and Lionel Tan (all 22), Kenji Rusydi and Zulqarnaen Suzliman (both 21), and overaged player Tajeli Salamat, 25, as the original group of footballers who had broken curfew, following a Dec 3 report by The Straits Times.

ST's sources said the players were in their rooms when officials made their rounds at the 11pm curfew time on Dec 1 after a 3-0 loss in the group stage to Thailand.

But they allegedly left later to visit the casino at Solaire Resort and Casino, not far from the team's base at Century Park Hotel in Manila, returning only in the wee hours.

The SNOC said on Dec 5 that the six "were given a stern formal warning and will face disciplinary hearings upon their return to Singapore after the SEA Games".

The Young Lions had a dismal campaign in the Philippines.

They ended fourth in the six-team Group B with one win, one draw and three losses and failed to reach the semi-finals for a third straight Games.