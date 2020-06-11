3 La Liga talking points

1. Will the five substitutes rule work in Barcelona's favour?

While pundits have suggested that stronger, deeper squads like Barcelona's will benefit from the five substitutes rules, Barca manager Quique Setien believes the new rule will hurt his team instead.

The champions tend to wear their opposition down with their passing game, scoring late goals after rivals have done plenty of running off the ball. Twelve of their 63 league goals this season have been scored after the 75th minute. Setien suggested that the rule change, up from three substitutes, will allow opponents to bring on more fresh legs late in a game.

2. When will Hazard, Benzema and Asensio start together for the first time?

Real Madrid face Eibar on Saturday, when Eden Hazard, Karim Benzema and Marco Asensio are all expected to be fit for selection.

Hazard had been expected to miss the rest of the season following surgery on his right foot in March, while Asensio has not played a single game this term after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury last July.

Zinedine Zidane's men have scored 14 fewer goals than title rivals Barcelona but a new-look forward line could propel them to their first league title since 2017.

3. Can Getafe and Sociedad continue to punch above their weight?

Only five points separate as many teams vying for the last two Champions League spots. Getafe have never qualified for Europe's elite competition and their ageing players got an enforced breather.

Real Sociedad have also shaken up the established order while making their first King's Cup final in 32 years. A 1-0 loss at Barcelona in March is their only defeat in their last eight games, but they will need to regain momentum after the stoppage.