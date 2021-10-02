3 cops hurt after Galatasaray fans hurl crackers

MARSEILLE • Three police officers were injured after smokebombs and firecrackers were thrown during Thursday's Europa League game between Marseille and Galatasaray in France.

The match was delayed by eight minutes late in the first half as projectiles were lobbed from the end of the Stade Velodrome where fans of the Turkish club were grouped, officials said. There were also clashes between rival sets of fans before calm was restored, with the Group E game ending 0-0.

"Tonight it took 550 police officers for a football match to take place. Three of them were injured, they have my full support," prefect of Bouches-du-Rhone police, Frederique Camilleri, wrote on Twitter.

Galatasaray fans had already been banned from travelling from Turkey for the high-risk game.

However, the club boast thousands of supporters throughout Europe and there is a significant Turkish population in Marseille.

"Our supporters are important to us. I asked them to stay calm. They listened to me," said Galatasaray coach Fatih Terim.

This is the third time this season that Marseille fans have been involved in crowd trouble.

Last month, supporters stormed the pitch, causing their Ligue 1 match in Nice to be abandoned after Marseille playmaker Dimitri Payet was hit by a bottle. Marseille's 3-2 win at Montpellier in August was also held up when fans pelted the pitch with bottles.

There was also crowd trouble in London, as West Ham beat Rapid Vienna 2-0 at home to go top of Group H with a 100 per cent record from two games.

Goals by Declan Rice and Said Benrahma were slightly overshadowed by ugly scenes following the Hammers' opener, which led to a number of visiting fans jumping over barriers to confront the home support.

Numerous objects were also thrown in the air by both sets of fans, although a significant police presence ensured the situation did not escalate.

On the unrest, West Ham boss David Moyes said: "We want to be a club in Europe and be there regularly. Because of that we want to behave correctly. We don't know who started that, but we don't want that reputation."

In Group C, Italian Serie A league leaders Napoli crashed to a shock 3-2 home loss to Spartak Moscow, while English FA Cup winners Leicester suffered a 1-0 reverse at Legia Warsaw, a result that leaves them bottom on one point.

In Group G, Celtic lost 4-0 at home to Bayer Leverkusen and Lazio beat Lokomotiv Moscow 2-0 in Group E.

