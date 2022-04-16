3 Blues bidders left, after Ricketts group withdraws

MANCHESTER • A consortium led by Chicago Cubs owners the Ricketts family has pulled out of the running to buy English Premier League club Chelsea, the family said yesterday, leaving three bidders remaining.

Final bids for the club, which was put up for sale by owner Roman Abramovich following Russia's invasion of Ukraine before sanctions were imposed on the oligarch by the British government, were submitted on Thursday.

The Ricketts family, who had partnered US billionaires Kenneth Griffin and Dan Gilbert, submitted a cash-only offer and had been included on the four-bid shortlist produced by US bank Raine Group, which is overseeing the sale.

"The Ricketts-Griffin-Gilbert Group has decided, after careful consideration, not to submit a final bid for Chelsea," the statement read.

"In the process of finalising their proposal, it became increasingly clear that certain issues could not be addressed given the unusual dynamics around the sales process. We have great admiration for Chelsea and its fans, and we wish the new owners well."

The Ricketts family's surprise withdrawal leaves groups led by Los Angeles Dodgers part-owner Todd Boehly, former Liverpool chairman Martin Broughton and Boston Celtics co-owner Stephen Pagliuca as the remaining Chelsea bidders.

The Ricketts family had met fan groups after it emerged that the Chelsea Supporters' Trust said 77 per cent of its members did not support their bid.

The reaction was in response to leaked e-mails from 2019 in which American businessman Joe Ricketts described Muslims as his "enemy". The 80-year-old was not involved in the Chelsea bid, with daughter Laura and son Tom fronting the consortium.

However, sources close to the deal told Reuters that their withdrawal was not a result of the fan reaction, but due to differences between the parties within the consortium.

They had outlined a list of commitments if their bid to buy Chelsea was successful, saying they would never allow the Premier League club to participate in a European Super League while also exploring the option of redeveloping Stamford Bridge.

Meanwhile, Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel said yesterday that his side are focused on tomorrow's FA Cup semi-final against Crystal Palace and have not been distracted by the curbs on club director Eugene Tenenbaum.

The British government imposed sanctions on Tenenbaum, freezing his assets citing his close association with Abramovich.

Tuchel told reporters: "It's no new subject so for me, from my point of view, that here at the training ground it is far from as big a distraction as you may think when you see it on TV as breaking news."

The German also said he had apologised to loanee Conor Gallagher with Chelsea not allowing Palace to field him tomorrow.

"I had the chance to speak to Conor and I could see his frustration. We met some weeks ago... we ran into each other by coincidence and we had a chat and I apologised because I know how competitive he is," he said.

"It's the way it is. We play to win the game and the rules were clear when we made the loan. I can understand the disappointment of Conor."

REUTERS