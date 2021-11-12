27-0: Young Sailors thump German side

The Under-14 team of Singapore Premier League champions Lion City Sailors posted an incredible 27-0 win over their counterparts from sixth-tier German side Luner SV on Wednesday night in a friendly match played in North Rhine-Westphalia.

The junior Sailors opened the scoring after just 40 seconds and were 16 goals up at half-time in the 60-minute game.

The game against Luner was part of their ongoing 42-day training camp in Europe, where they will play 12 matches.

It was their first 11-a-side match for almost two years, as pandemic restrictions in Singapore had limited game opportunities.

The match was also a chance for the boys to acclimatise to the cold conditions in Europe, before they go on to tougher challenges in the coming weeks.

Among the youth teams they are set to face are those from Dutch sides Utrecht and Feyenoord, and Belgium's Genk.

Since they arrived in Germany on Sunday, the junior Sailors have also toured the Signal Iduna Park, the home ground of five-time Bundesliga champions Borussia Dortmund.

In July, the Sailors, who aim to become one of Asia's top football clubs, signed a 2 ½-year partnership with 1997 Champions League winners Dortmund.

The focus of the project is to grow the infrastructure for Singapore's youth football development and support growth in the areas of sports science, sports medicine, analytics and talent scouting.

Sazali Abdul Aziz